Mock Draft Roundup shows experts have no idea who Cavaliers will draft

The NBA Draft is tonight, and no one knows what the Cleveland Cavaliers will do.

Many of the slots in the draft have found consensus. The Top 4 is set. The run of guards that comes next is in view. There is a limited range for the three frontcourt players from Michigan. The Charlotte Hornets are going to take a center in the middle of the first, be it Morez Johnson or Hannes Steinbach.

As the draft moves on, it is harder to predict who will still be on the board. Even so, there is an understanding of what kind of player teams are likely to take. The San Antonio Spurs are going to take a forward. The New York Knicks are going to take a center.

But when you come to the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 29, the NBA Draft community has no clue who Koby Altman and company are going to select. Looking at seven major outlets and their mock drafts on the eve of the draft, and none of them agree on which player the Cavs will take tonight.

Here is a breakdown of each analyst:

Sam Vecenie - The Athletic: Henri Veesaar, 6'11" center, North Carolina

Sam Vecenie sees the Cavaliers addressing the center position with a stretch big in Henri Veesaar, a different look than Cleveland has had in the past. He is not a defensive anchor, but his shooting could be magic beside Evan Mobley.

Jeremy Woo - ESPN: Tarris Reed Jr., 6'11" center, UConn

Jeremy Woo at ESPN also has the Cavaliers taking a center, but instead they lock into UConn big man Tarris Reed. He is built like a traditional center and inhales rebounds on both ends of the court. Skill? Polish? He doesn't need those because he just wins inside again and again. The Cavs could use some of that toughness.

Finally, Jonathan Wassermon at Bleacher Report also has the Cavaliers taking a center, but this one is more of a mystery box. Jayden Quaintance has size, length and a lot of skill as a ball-handler, playmaker and scorer. Defensively he was a monster at Arizona State as a 17-year-old freshman. But a significant knee injury has now derailed two seasons and he is covered in question marks.

Kevin O'Conner - Yahoo: Sergio de Larrea, 6'5" guard, Spain

Yahoo Sports has the Cavaliers going in an entirely different direction, reaching across the Atlanta and taking a guard in Sergio de Larrea. His creativity and production in Spain suggest he could be a steal for whoever drafts him, but it's anyone guess as to whether the Cavs would do so.

Cameron Salerno - CBS: Bennett Stirtz, 6'3" guard, Iowa

The Cavaliers have a plethora of guards, but if they want to directly replace Ty Jerome they could follow the direction of CBS Sports and take Iowa point guard Bennett Stirtz. He is likely to be well off the board by pick No. 29, but CBS thinks he has a chance to slide down the board.

No Ceilings Team: Allen Graves, 6'7" forward, Santa Clara

An analytics darling, Allen Graves has a lot of fans in the late teens and early 20s. If he does fall because of a lack of athleticism and proven production against top competition, then the Cavs could snag the versatile forward as No Ceiling suggests.

Kevin Sweeney - Sports Illustrated: Meleek Thomas, 6'5" wing, Arkansas

Finally, Kevin Sweeney is a college basketball writer at Sports Illustrated tasked with putting together a mock draft. He predicts Cleveland will take Meleek Thomas, a 3-and-D wing who could serve as a Max Strus replacement down the line.

Who will the Cleveland Cavaliers draft tonight? Will it be one of these seven names?

Nobody knows!