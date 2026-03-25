Bucks think they’ve struck gold where the Cavaliers came up empty

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a long history of appreciating family ties and the franchise's rich history.

This season, former Cavalier and son of team legend Larry Nance, Jr. rejoined the team on a minimum contract. While his second tenure has not been productive on the court, Nance's return and presence has been a positive for the team, adding another veteran culture leader to the championship contender.

Larry's father, Larry Nance, Sr., is one of the most prolific Cleveland basketball talents of all time. His number 22 jersey was retired by the team in 1995, only being worn by his son through a special exception granted during his first tenure.

Back in 2023, the Cavaliers signed another one of the Nance brothers, Pete Nance. The younger brother signed a two-way contract with Cleveland after going undrafted years earlier in 2018. He earned his chance to make an NBA debut and did so in poetic fashion by doing it with his hometown team.

The Cavs moved on from Nance in the 2024-25 season. The younger Nance bounced from Philadelphia to Milwaukee in the next two years. With Milwaukee, Nance became a steady presence with the G League Wisconsin Herd and occasionally made appearances with the main roster.

Pete Nance earned his NBA career after leaving the Cavaliers

While Cleveland never unlocked Pete's NBA potential, he has recently shown to be a true professional talent and has been rewarded with a standard contract to join the Bucks full-time.

We have converted Pete Nance to a multi-year standard NBA contract. pic.twitter.com/FU6Dz0hzzU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 24, 2026

Nance has presented himself as a reliable, energetic role player for the Bucks. In his last five games, Nance has totaled double-digit points twice and collected five or more rebounds three times. Nance's numbers do not jump off the stat sheet, but his continual impact has made him a fan-favorite presence on the team.

Fans celebrated Nance's new contract, a deal that came in lieu of Cam Thomas' exit from the franchise. Adding another frontcourt talent to Milwaukee's roster greatly benefits the team's depth chart as they hope to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo appeased with a tense summer of drama and rumors incoming.

The Cavaliers never saw Nance's fulfillment, but the franchise and fans should celebrate Nance's new success just as much as the Milwaukee fans have done. Few former NBA stars have seen their children enjoy consistent NBA success, especially for multiple kids. The Nance sons have not eclipsed the accolades of the elder Nance, but both of them have showcased the same team-first, easy-to-celebrate mentality that Nance, Sr. showcased in his career.

Pete Nance did not meet the Cleveland Cavaliers' needs years ago, but his journey to the Bucks started with his hometown squad. Born in Akron, Nance is another success story for Northeast Ohio athletes and the Cavaliers' ability to discover unnoticed talents through the G League system.