Meleek Thomas rewards Cavaliers' faith with impressive first NBA start

There wasn't much for Cleveland Cavaliers fans to celebrate following Monday night's 117-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Between the missed free throws, questionable decisions and another opportunity slipping through their fingers, the Cavaliers gave their fans plenty of reasons to be frustrated.

But somewhere in that disappointing performance was a reason to feel genuinely encouraged about Cleveland's future. His name is Meleek Thomas.The rookie made his first NBA start against the defending champions and responded with 17 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes, tying Donovan Mitchell for the team lead in scoring.

For a player just seven games into his NBA career, that's quite an introduction to the starting lineup. Thomas wasn't perfect, and one missed layup late in the fourth quarter will undoubtedly stick with him. But if that's the biggest takeaway from his performance, we're missing the much more important story. Cleveland might have found something special in this kid.

Meleek Thomas is growing up right before Cleveland's eyes

When the Cavaliers inserted Thomas into the starting lineup, they weren't asking him to carry the offense. They needed someone capable of contributing alongside established stars while holding his own against one of the NBA's toughest opponents. Thomas did considerably more than simply survive.

He played with the confidence of someone who believes he belongs on the floor, regardless of who's standing across from him. His willingness to attack, take shots and contribute offensively provided a welcome spark on a night when Cleveland's veteran stars struggled to find their rhythm. What makes his performance encouraging isn't just the 17 points. It's the fact that Thomas didn't appear overwhelmed by the responsibility.

There are rookies who spend their first several months trying not to make mistakes. Thomas already looks comfortable enough to take chances, and that willingness to compete will serve him well as his role grows.The Cavaliers desperately need players who aren't afraid of the moment, and Thomas is showing signs that he wants to become exactly that kind of player.

One missed layup shouldn't overshadow everything Thomas accomplished

With 1:37 remaining and Cleveland trailing 110-109, Thomas had an opportunity to put the Cavaliers back in front. He attacked the basket but couldn't convert the layup. It was a difficult miss in a game ultimately decided by five points, and there's no reason to pretend otherwise. Thomas probably wishes he could have that possession back. But that's basketball, especially for a rookie learning how to navigate the pressure of closing NBA games.

More importantly, the Cavaliers weren't finished after his miss. Sam Merrill knocked down a three-pointer with 1:01 remaining to tie the game at 112, giving Cleveland another opportunity to secure the victory. Oklahoma City eventually pulled ahead behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's go-ahead three-pointer, but Thomas' missed layup wasn't the final opportunity Cleveland squandered.

There were plenty of mistakes to go around, and placing the weight of this loss on a rookie making his first start would be ridiculous. Thomas should learn from that possession, not allow it to define him. The next time he finds himself attacking the basket with the game hanging in the balance, he'll have this experience to draw from. Nobody can guarantee he'll make the next shot, but everything he's shown suggests he won't be afraid to take it.

That's how players grow.

Cleveland should be excited about what comes next for Thomas

The Cavaliers entered this season expecting Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley to carry the championship expectations. Nobody was counting on Thomas to become an immediate difference-maker. Yet here he is, producing meaningful minutes and giving Cleveland another offensive weapon to develop.

His first start came against the defending champions, and he walked away tied for the team lead in scoring. That's an accomplishment worth recognizing, regardless of the final score. There will be more missed shots, defensive mistakes and difficult lessons. Those growing pains come with being a rookie, and Cleveland should embrace them rather than allowing individual mistakes to discourage a player who's already exceeding reasonable expectations.

Thomas doesn't need to hang his head over Monday night's loss. He needs to pick himself up, remember what he accomplished and prepare for the next challenge. Because while the Cavaliers have plenty to figure out following another frustrating defeat, their rookie just gave them something worth believing in. Cleveland lost the game, but Meleek Thomas took another step toward becoming the player this team needs him to be.