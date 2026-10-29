Meleek Thomas just gave Kenny Atkinson another reason to put him in the Cavaliers' rotation

Kenny Atkinson has a decision to make, and Meleek Thomas isn't making it any easier for him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the season with championship aspirations, established stars and a rotation that appeared to leave very little room for a second-round rookie. Thomas was supposed to be a developmental piece, someone who could learn from the sidelines while the veterans handled the important work.

A few games into the season, that assumption is already being challenged. Thomas followed his impressive NBA debut against Minnesota by getting another opportunity in Wednesday's 121-111 victory over the Washington Wizards. His second appearance wasn't the explosive performance that introduced him to Cleveland fans, but the fact that Atkinson returned to the rookie so quickly is encouraging. And the Cavaliers should keep giving him opportunities.

Meleek Thomas has already shown he belongs on the floor

Thomas didn't need much time to make his first impression. Against Minnesota, the rookie scored 16 points in 19 minutes, knocking down four three-pointers and helping Cleveland overcome a 15-point deficit against a previously undefeated Timberwolves team.

That wasn't a meaningless scoring outburst during garbage time. Thomas contributed when the Cavaliers desperately needed someone to provide energy and offense. Donovan Mitchell noticed. Following the victory, Cleveland's franchise star praised Thomas for providing the spark the team needed and expressed excitement about his potential. Atkinson also acknowledged that he felt Cleveland needed the rookie in its lineup.

Those endorsements matter because Thomas isn't competing for minutes on a rebuilding team that can afford to prioritize development over winning. He's trying to earn opportunities alongside Mitchell, James Harden and a collection of veterans expected to contend for an Eastern Conference championship. That makes every minute meaningful.

Wednesday's appearance against Washington offered another chance to build on that foundation. Thomas wasn't required to duplicate his Minnesota performance to demonstrate his value. What matters is that Cleveland is beginning to see him as an option rather than someone who belongs at the end of the bench. For a rookie selected 34th overall, that's an encouraging development.

Cleveland needs another guard capable of creating offense

The strongest argument for keeping Thomas involved goes beyond his scoring potential. Cleveland has two accomplished offensive creators in Mitchell and Harden, but depending on them to initiate nearly everything can become exhausting over the course of a long season.

That concern becomes even more significant when opponents increase their defensive pressure late in games. Thomas offers Atkinson another player who can handle the basketball, attack a defense and create scoring opportunities without waiting for someone else to manufacture them. His confidence is one of his most appealing qualities.

During the preseason, Thomas showed flashes of that ability against Orlando, scoring 16 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. His debut against Minnesota provided additional evidence that he isn't intimidated by the moment.

The Cavaliers don't need Thomas to become their third star. They need him to develop into a dependable contributor who can provide productive minutes while their established guards get some breathing room. That role could become increasingly valuable as the season progresses.

There will be growing pains, of course. Thomas is still learning NBA defensive assignments, adjusting to the physicality of professional basketball and figuring out when to attack versus when to defer. But those lessons are difficult to learn without actually playing.

Kenny Atkinson shouldn't wait for another emergency

The Cavaliers have already shown how quickly an ordinary regular-season game can become uncomfortable. Cleveland needed a comeback against Minnesota and another second-half turnaround against Washington. Those experiences should remind Atkinson that having additional offensive options is a necessity, not a luxury.

Thomas has already demonstrated that he can contribute when Cleveland needs an unexpected spark. The next step should be finding ways to involve him before the Cavaliers are desperate for one.

That doesn't mean handing the rookie 30 minutes every night or asking him to replace an established veteran. It means carving out a manageable role, allowing him to play alongside experienced teammates and giving him opportunities to develop within Cleveland's system.

Atkinson can still be selective about matchups and responsibilities without treating Thomas' minutes as an emergency measure. The Cavaliers are trying to win a championship now, but that doesn't mean they should ignore a young player who might help them get there. Thomas has earned the opportunity to keep proving himself. Atkinson should make sure he gets it.