Max Strus' departure means one thing for Jaylon Tyson

During his short time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Max Strus made a huge impact on the team. His energy, tenacity, and knack for winning plays was what made him such a key piece for Cleveland.

For Strus, he played with 1,000 percent effort every single night. He just loved being out on the court with his guys, as he missed the first 67 games of this past season, but still came back, and played in the playoffs.

The Cavs do not go as far as they did without him last year, which is what makes it tough to say goodbye. However, his replacement is waiting in the wings, and could be primed for a signature season.

It is now Jaylon Tyson’s time to shine for Cleveland

Tyson took a huge step in the right direction last year, averaging 13 points per game, five rebounds, and two assists on 49 percent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range. He was inside the top-five in three-point percentage during the regular season.

Like Strus, Tyson plays with a certain level of nastiness that you want from your role players. He is extremely competitive and he is a very physical presence on the defensive end and on the boards.

The problem with Tyson at times though has been letting his emotions get the better of him. That could be seen in this past postseason, where he could not find a consistent role for himself because he would make too many mental mistakes. The next step for him is mastering that side of the game.

He will have the opportunity to be the Cavs’ sixth man though this season. With Strus now in LA, Dennis Schroder now in Charlotte, Dean Wade in Philadelphia, and Keon Ellis in Brooklyn, Cleveland’s second unit will be led by Tyson next year.

He was looking for that consistent opportunity to play last year and he will get his wish this year. New acquisition Peyton Watson will likely be starting, so Tyson may not get that big of a role, but he will be just as vital to the team’s success.

Tyson has all the tools to be another versatile wing piece for the Cavs. The NBA rewards guys that are relentless workers and he has that. He showed flashes of what he could be all last season and if he puts it together, it elevates the ceiling of this Cleveland team in a stacked Eastern Conference next year.