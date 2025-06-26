Mavericks just gifted the Cavaliers the perfect trade target to win a ring

The Cleveland Cavaliers don't get to draft Cooper Flagg, who instead was just drafted by the Dallas Mavericks. His addition to a crowded frontcourt could shake loose the perfect trade target for the Cavaliers -- one who could bring a ring to Ohio.

The Cavaliers were knocked straight out of the playoffs in the second round this season. While some of their loss was due to an injury to Darius Garland and cold shooting, at least a part of it was due to the Indiana Pacers just outrunning and out-muscling Cleveland. They didn't have the mental and physical toughness to hold their ground.

They don't exactly have very many options to change that dynamic internally, either, and they don't have a first-round pick to add a difference-maker in that vein. That means they should turn to the trade market and look for the strength and tenacity they desire.

The Dallas Mavericks did just that in 2024, making a midseason trade for onetime Kentucky Wildcats forward P.J. Washington. Languishing on a bad Charlotte Hornets team, Washington came alive for the Mavericks. He went from smallball center to defending wings and forwards and excelled at it all. On offense he fought in the post and shot the ball well from outside.

In multiple playoff series in 2024 he stepped up in big moments, including the series-ending shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas rode his contributions all the way to the NBA Finals before they fell short.

Now he is on a team without true championship aspirations given the injury to Kyrie Irving and the ill-fitting roster that Nico Harrison has assembled. With Anthony Davis committed to playing the 4, two starting-caliber centers and now Cooper Flagg joining the mix, there is no room for Washington.

That makes him the perfect buy-low candidate for the Cavaliers. His salary is low enough that Cleveland could swap Max Strus for him; given Dallas's need for shooting and guards they just might agree to such a deal. It's not unreasonable for the Cavs to add Washington to the roster.

He would be an ideal culture fit, a tough player to inject some backbone into this Cleveland team. Almost every great team has such a player, but it's not clear who on the Cavaliers fits the bill -- Tristan Thompson doesn't count. Washington could fill that role as well as being an incredibly valuable on-court player -- and down the line, perhaps he even frees up Koby Altman to trade Jarrett Allen because of Washington and De'Andre Hunter sharing duties at the 4.

Cleveland would have loved Cooper Flagg. Every NBA team would. The next best thing, however, is Cooper Flagg shaking loose a veteran forward to take the Cavaliers and push them all the way to a championship ring.

