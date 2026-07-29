Massive multi-team trade could give Cavaliers roster overhaul they clearly need

The Cleveland Cavaliers missed at an opportunity to reunite with LeBron James for a final run together.

With the offseason already nearly in the latter half, the Cavs are now seeking other routes to build toward a legitimate title contender. Rumors are still building with Cleveland as a potential suitor for 23-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, but the Cavaliers still have opportunities to add more pieces beyond just Kuminga through the trade market.

Cleveland dipped below the second apron this summer and seem intent on staying beneath it. Out west, however, the Denver Nuggets forcibly entered the dreaded second apron to retain Spencer Jones in restricted free agency. Denver's sudden financial crisis may be the opportunity the Cavaliers needed to add talent in a favorable move.

Both the Nuggets and Cavs are looking to shed extra salary this summer, meaning a plausible trade would need a third team involved. Cleveland's Dennis Schröder has become a likely trade candidate with a mid-sized salary and intriguing value in the league. The Charlotte Hornets have been the most recent team to show interest, and their place as one of the few franchises with cap space left this summer makes them a perfect third team.

Building the trade

Cleveland's biggest needs are size on the wing and frontcourt depth. Fortunately, if the Cavaliers are comfortable swapping one oversized salary for another, Denver can provide both.

In this trade scenario, the Cavaliers ship out Schröder and Craig Porter, Jr. to the Hornets and route Sam Merrill to the Nuggets. In return, Cleveland receives Christian Braun's $21.5 million contract and 23-year-old big man DaRon Holmes II.

By acquiring Merrill, Denver receives $15.8 million in salary cap relief. The Nuggets ship two future second-round picks to the Hornets as payment for absorbing the extra salaries (Schröder via a TPE), effectively paying the trade tax the Cavs would otherwise have to pay to move off the veteran point guard's contract.

Why the Cavaliers should say yes

For the Cavaliers, Christian Braun adds another big wing to the roster, standing at 6-foot-6 with two-way versatilty. Although considered overpaid after signing a five-year, $125 million deal with the Nuggets, Braun brings much-needed skills to the Cavaliers. Shooting 36.5 percent on three-pointers over his four-year career, Braun has positioned himself as one of the better spacing wings on the market. Defensively, Braun has been one of Denver's best defensive stoppers.

While Holmes missed his rookie season due to injury, his 2025-26 campaign showcased his talent as a low-cost backup big who can slot in at the four or five. Adding Holmes to Cleveland does not give a bonafide, perfect backup to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but he nonetheless provides another option off the bench to fill spot minutes.

Additionally, the Cavaliers drop $1.5 million in this trade by sending Porter to Charlotte, finding a bit more salary relief. If Cleveland continues to pursue a Kuminga-for-Strus sign-and-trade, that additional salary space could be the difference between making the deal possible alongside re-signing James Harden or failing to come to terms.

After this trade, the Cavaliers would sit about $27 million below the first apron. Completing a Kuminga sign-and-trade would hard cap Cleveland at that first apron threshold, meaning Harden's new deal would have to come at a hefty discount in the first year. If the Cavs can convince Harden to sign a bargain deal for the sake of building a more playoff-ready roster, then this trade could be the best option out there, given Cleveland's limited assets.

If the Cavaliers hope to make meaningful change this offseason without breaking up the core group, finding crafty trades to add size and depth will be paramount. The bench unit might look different by opening night to make it happen, but Braun and Holmes fit needs the Cavaliers have neglected for years.