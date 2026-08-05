Losing out on LeBron James might be unexpected offseason win for Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers would have been hailed as clear winners of the NBA offseason for landing LeBron James for a third stint in his hometown, but the Philadelphia 76ers won that sweepstakes.

For Cleveland, that loss forced a quick pivot. The Cavs already saw both Dean Wade and Keon Ellis walk in free agency, removing both of the team's perimeter defensive threats. While wings Jaylon Tyson and Max Strus are valuable to the team's depth, the Cavaliers still needed more size and versatility on the wing.

Recent reports have the Cavs as potential suitors for Denver Nuggets breakout wing Peyton Watson, a 23-year-old two-way forward stuck in restricted free agency. Cleveland could be a perfect landing spot, giving the 6-foot-8 wing a new home that can fit him into the offensive rotation immediately. As a starter on the Cavs, Watson provides a big wing who can handle the ball, hit catch-and-shoot opportunities and play solid defense.

Adding Watson gives the Cavaliers a meaningful win in an offseason in desperate need of one. While Watson may be seen as a consolation prize for missing on James, he might be the perfect addition for the present and future of the organization.

The Cavaliers want to compete beyond next year

The Cavs had chances to trade for superstar veterans before the James campaign. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown were both available, but the Cavaliers were unwilling to include former Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley in negotiations. This led to failed talks and both stars joining conference rivals.

While Cleveland refused to go all in on veteran stars this summer by moving Mobley, they still intend to be contenders in the Eastern Conference. For next season, Watson gives an instant offensive upgrade on the wing and a good defensive player. However, at 23 years old, Watson also extends the Cavaliers' contention runway if he continues to develop at the league's most coveted position.

Last season, Watson surged from an unknown Nuggets role player to a potential future star. At 14.6 points per game last season, Watson improved his output with great efficiency, shooting over 50 percent on two-pointers and over 40 percent on three-pointers. His playstyle showcased talent as both an on-ball creator, driving to the hoop and creating his own shot. He also was an ideal off-ball player, knocking down 46.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts.

Signing LeBron James would have put the Cavaliers in the top tier of contenders next season, but he would not have brought longevity to the organization. WIth Mobley at 25 years old and Donovan Mitchell at 29 years old, the Cavs still have a runway towards the NBA Finals. In a post-James Harden world, the Cavaliers are not destitute. Watson extends that window, and if he meets his potential, he could be a pivotal core player for the future.

Signing Watson is not a guarantee, and the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to maneuver a complicated salary cap situation for the new second-apron Denver Nuggets. Still, if the offseason ends with Watson in wine and gold, the Cavaliers should certainly be seen as winners for now and tomorrow.