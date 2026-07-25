Losing LeBron James means Cavaliers are now in new James Harden danger

The Cleveland Cavaliers missed out on LeBron James. Now, they need to turn their attention toward James Harden, who is still a free agent. He was waiting to see how the James situation played out, but now the Cavaliers need to pay him. And they need to be careful. Because overpaying Harden could put Cleveland in a very rough position.

Harden is an integral part of the Cavaliers’ roster. As soon as they traded Darius Garland for him, that was the case. They need him at the point guard position in order to be truly competitive next year. But they also have to think of the long run. And more specifically, they have to think of the second apron.

If Cleveland re-signs Harden to a deal that is anywhere near a max contract, it will be in an ugly, ugly spot regarding the second apron.

James Harden extension could really damage the Cavaliers' future

The Cavaliers already signed Donovan Mitchell to a massive contract extension this summer. And in the next few years, they’re going to have to sign Evan Mobley to a huge new deal as well.

Harden is 36 years old, and he turns 37 at the end of August. Paying him a ton of money on a two- or three-year deal would mean that they would owe a 39- or 40-year-old close to a max deal.

All the while, they would have Mitchell and Mobley under contract, both making a ton of money. They would inevitably have to find a way to cut costs at that point.

Right now, before re-signing Harden, the Cavaliers are just under $40 million below the second apron. That’s plenty of space. And now that James is off the market, Harden may want a huge chunk of that space.

Let’s say Harden wants $30 million per season. That seems like the low end, but let’s – for a moment – act like that’s how much Harden and the Cavaliers agree on.

Next year, Mitchell’s money will jump by $10 million, and a bunch of other guys will be making a few more million, too. Tack on Harden’s $30 million, and the Cavaliers would only have about $23 million to fill out the rest of the roster.

Max Strus will be an unrestricted free agent. So will Nae’qwon Tomlin, Thomas Bryant, and Craig Porter Jr. And the year after that, the Cavs would have to worry about a Jaylon Tyson extension.

And if Harden wants any more than $30 million – which seems likely – then it would put the Cavs in an even worse spot with very little depth under contract moving forward.

Harden’s contract and its impact on the second apron could have a major impact on the future of the entire Cavaliers organization.