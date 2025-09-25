Lonzo Ball suddenly has role with Cavaliers no one ever would've expected

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded young wing Isaac Okoro for veteran point guard Lonzo Ball early this offseason, shifting focus on their expected backcourt construction ahead of an all-in push for the 2026 NBA Finals.

Lonzo, a former second-overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers, has experienced an unpredictable but positive professional career thus far. Despite significant setbacks from injuries, including a two-year absence, Ball steadily developed into an efficient scorer, intelligent passer and one of the best defensive guards in the league.

Cleveland's head coach, Kenny Atkinson, has taken notice of Ball's skillset ahead of the season opener. In an open media press conference, Atkinson fielded questions over a vast array of Cavs-oriented topics, but his comments on Lonzo Ball offer a definitive role that the newly-acquired guard will fill.

On the defensive end, Atkinson called Lonzo a "fierce competitor" and praised his knack for generating turnovers, jumping into passing lanes and staying on his assignment. With Ball's 6-foot-6 stature and commitment to maintaining his conditioning, the Cavaliers will certainly depend on Lonzo to be the best backcourt defender with the hardest task at hand in any given game.

Further, Atkinson noted Lonzo's intelligence on offense, saying that he fits right into the team's system, which was the second-best in the NBA last regular season. Further, Ball's character and know-how of basketball shocked Atkinson. Cleveland's coach said that Lonzo made two suggestions to the coaching staff already, and both were ideas that immediately impressed Atkinson.

"We're going to get that IQ part, too, from a guy who has seen it all in the league. So, I don't want to go crazy here, but I'm, like, over-the-top excited about how [Lonzo Ball] is going to fit in with the group." Kenny Atkinson

The endless excitement around Lonzo Ball may feel premature, given he has not played a game in a wine and gold jersey yet. In fact, due to injuries and playing on bad teams, Ball has yet to play a minute of basketball in the playoffs. Ball is not an All-Star game-changing player for the Cavaliers, but he may quickly prove to be the most important role player addition the team has made since reentering playoff contention with the current core.

The Lonzo Ball trade is the Cavaliers' Alex Caruso trade

In the post-super team era, NBA champions cannot depend on a small collection of unbeatable star talent to win the Finals. Versatile role players and bench depth play a more significant role in a team's success than ever before in recent history.

Looking at the two most recent NBA Finals winners, the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, the franchises followed a similar developmental path as the Cavaliers have travelled. Rather than constant trades and risky endeavors to construct a one-year opportunity at the championship, both front offices strategically and patiently built a core through the draft and timely deals.

Cohesion has been a key element, but oftentimes the final piece of the puzzle has come in the form of a do-it-all, hard-nosed role player who glues the team together.

That same kind of glue guy role is what Lonzo Ball fills for the Cavaliers, reminiscent of the Celtics' offseason trade for Jrue Holiday and the Thunder's deal to land Alex Caruso from Lonzo's former team, the Chicago Bulls.

Holiday's championship with Boston marked the second time in his career that he immediately won a title after joining a new time via trade. Throughout his NBA tenure, Holiday built a reputation as a constant professional, specializing at defending the perimeter with fierce physicality and toughness while also distributing the ball to his teammates with pin-point precision and commendable decision making.

As for Alex Caruso, the beloved defensive stalwart of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers bubble team immediately improved the OKC Thunder. Rather than commanding the ball or seeking his own success, Caruso never hesitates to put his body on the line to grab an extra rebound, steal the ball or make the hustle play in transition.

Neither player is the number one on their respective teams, but their determination and overall impact make them just as respected and appreciated by the fanbase as any All-Star talent leading the stat sheet.

Lonzo Ball is that exact archetype for the Cavaliers. While he is a bit different in his playstyle than the aforementioned comparisons, he fits Cleveland's needs perfectly. Ball is one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA, fixing a continuous problem that plagues the Cavs. When the Cavaliers cannot win the rebounding battle, they often cannot overcome the possession disparities. Ball fixes that.

Coming off the bench behind Darius Garland, Lonzo's impact is obvious. He keeps the offense moving, and instead of searching for his own shot, he is elite at recognizing cracks in the defense that open opportunities for his teammates. His ability to elevate his teammates and draw out the best in them could evolve the offense to an entirely new level.

Atkinson said in the conference that keeping Lonzo healthy for the playoffs has to be a priority. The Cavaliers need a plan to have a healthy Lonzo Ball when it matters most, proving he sees the vision for how much Lonzo can change the Cavs' Finals chances.

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed tremendous improvements last season as a cohesive unit, but bad injuries and missing depth in key areas cost them another second round exit. Lonzo Ball fixes many of those concerns, becoming a catalyst to transform the Cavs into championship hopefuls into a bona fide favorite in the Eastern Conference.