Lonzo Ball is already elevating the Cavaliers to a higher tier of competition

Adding Lonzo Ball this summer is already proving to be the right choice for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Standing 3-1 on the early season, Ball has helped set the tone for the Cavs while the team waits for Darius Garland's return from injury. Coming off the bench, the former Chicago Bull point guard has ignited Cleveland's offense with passes that seem to know a player is open before that player even knows for himself.

As fans expected, Ball missed the most recent game during the Cavaliers' back-to-back, resting during the second night against the Detroit Pistons. In his three games as a Cavalier, though, Ball is averaging a team high 6.3 assists with a solid assist-to-turnover ratio. Averaging three turnovers per game, Ball is dishing out assists at double the rate he makes an error. While his turnover rate could improve and go down, he has also made up for it with his defensive intensity, jumping into passing lanes and creating extra offense for Cleveland.

So far, Lonzo is not perfect. His scoring efficiency is poor, and his three-point shooting is below 30 percent. Still, his production has been undeniably outstanding. Cleveland can expect to see Ball's scoring improve as time goes on, as he is already showing glimpses of growth. Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Ball knocked down a clutch three with a smooth, picture-perfect release.

Combining increased scoring with his existing playmaking, Ball is the perfect secondary offensive engine behind a healthy Garland. Defensively, too, Lonzo matches the Cavs' tenacious identity, pestering his assignment and forcing tough shots and turnovers.

Lonzo Ball is exactly what the Cavaliers need

With a well-rounded mix of scoring, playmaking, rebounding and defense, Lonzo is the perfect complementary piece for the Cavaliers' backcourt. While he does not bring the show-stopping and fearless scoring that Ty Jerome or Caris LeVert provided, he is a legitimate veteran leader who elevates his teammates.

This summer, Cleveland moved on from struggling wing Isaac Okoro in a one-for-one deal for Lonzo. While Okoro's Chicago tenure has started off unimpressive, Ball is proving to be everything the Cavs hoped to see.

The Cavaliers effectively chose Lonzo over both Okoro and Jerome. In free agency, Cleveland allowed Jerome to walk and join the Memphis Grizzlies, trading for Ball and re-signing Sam Merrill instead of chasing the Sixth Man of the Year finalist. The decision was not focused on believing Jerome is a negative asset. His fit, though, was less valuable than his box score might have suggested.

In the playoffs, the Cavaliers saw the absolute necessity to build an offensive centered around ball movement and off-ball actions. When Garland missed the second round with a toe injury, Cleveland's offense stagnated and relied heavily on heliocentric hero ball rather than a well-rounded effort. Suddenly, the league's best offense during the regular season looked lost and fragmented.

Lonzo Ball fixes that. His court vision and basketball IQ are miles ahead of his two most recent predecessors. The last true backup point guard the Cavaliers employed was Ricky Rubio, a uniquely intelligent playmaking veteran. Since his departure, the Cavs had never found a true replacement until Lonzo.

Despite subpar shooting output thus far, the Cavaliers' bench unit has been dramatically improved by his leadership. His assist percentage is sitting at 35.7 percent, the highest of his career. With just three games under his belt this year, his numbers will even out, but he is already showing tremendous return.

Ahead of the offseason moves, the Cleveland Cavaliers already had established their core. Dramatic changes were never expected, instead focusing on the supporting cast. Building the right depth chart to complement the stars was the focus of the summer, and Lonzo Ball is proving the Cavs right. He is not the leading star of the team, but he is a game-changer who elevates Cleveland to the next level.