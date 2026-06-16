Long-tenured Cavaliers player might have played his last game for the team

Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers love Dean Wade. Unfortunately, they might be forced to say goodbye in just a few weeks.

It is a fact that the Cavaliers were the league’s most expensive team this past season, well above the second tax apron and paying through the nose for a roster that once again fell short of the franchise’s lofty goals.

For years, Dean Wade has been on a bargain contract, making a mere pittance when compared to his two-way ability as a defender, rebounder and shooter. A star he is not, but every team needs 3-and-D role players who fill their role perfectly. And they will pay for them.

Dean Wade is worth a lot

Wade’s offensive limitations are no surprise, but his defensive impact is palpable. The Cavaliers’ best lineups for the years have often featured Wade, even over stars, because he fits so well with a variety of lineups and he can defend players at a number of positions. He was Cleveland’s best option to defend power forward Tobias Harris and point guard Jalen Brunson in consecutive rounds of this year’s playoffs.

The bargain contract, however, is now up. He will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and there will absolutely be teams interested in signing him away from Cleveland. A team that needs a low-usage starter or a third forward who can go to war in the playoffs would be wise to try and land Wade at a value.

It’s not that a team is likely to spend $20 million per season on Wade, but if someone wins the Wade sweepstakes by offering the Mid-Level Exception, the Cavaliers will be hard-pressed to match it. A contract starting at $14 or $15 million would blow up the Cavs' salary sheet.

Cleveland has to find ways to change and upgrade the roster, and that means giving up someone’s salary slot somewhere on the roster. It just might be Dean Wade - especially if a team like the San Antonio Spurs or Los Angeles Lakers comes in with a large offer.

How could Cleveland replace Wade?

Of course, letting Wade walk opens up a massive hole in the rotation. Cleveland has been thin at forward for years, and if Wade leaves, they will have few options to fill his minutes. Jaylon Tyson may be ready to step up into a larger role, but his defensive versatility is not as broad — the Cavs will miss Wade’s size and strength at power forward next to one of the bigs.

The Cavaliers may move on from Wade and try to fill his spot by committee, with Nae’Qwon Tomlin or Tyson stepping up during the regular season. That could open up the financial flexibility to add a helpful player at another position, or to make more complicated and creative trades. Perhaps it will be worth it.

Perhaps it will not. Wade is the ultimate competitor, a smart player, one whose impact far outstrips his box score contributions. He is not perfect, but he is valuable, and it will hurt the Cavaliers to let him walk.

They just might not have a choice.