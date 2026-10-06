LeBron James is the story the Cavaliers just cannot shake

Everyone in Cleveland continues to talk about LeBron James.

That's not a bad thing, per se. He is the greatest player in the history of the franchise, and arguably the history of the sport. The entire NBA continues to talk about LeBron, so it's only natural for his hometown team to do the same.

At some point, the Cavaliers need to shake free of yet another wave of LeBron headlines, rumors and intrigue and chart their own course once more. Unfortunately for those members of the organization and fans ready to move on, however, that is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

LeBron still dominates headlines

For months leading into free agency, the question of where LeBron James would go for his 24th season was the topic du jour for every team, but especially the Cavaliers. Would he come home yet again for a third stint with the team? Would he be the finishing piece for yet another Cleveland Finals team?

As LeBron's "decision" stretched late into July, the Cavaliers very much felt that they remained in the running. James Harden hung in limbo, unsigned, while Cleveland waited to see how much they would need to sign LeBron. The Minnesota Timberwolves kept open a spot at power forward. The Denver Nuggets didn't resolve the Peyton Watson situation. Teams waited to hear which team James would choose.

When LeBron chose the Philadelphia 76ers, Cavaliers fans had to process that shock and, mostly, disappointment. Then the front office pivoted and pulled off an elaborate 5-team trade to bring in Watson. It was time to move forward free of LeBron's shadow.

Think again! Week after week, it's another LeBron James headline. It came out that Cleveland did, in fact, have a sit-down meeting with James. He revealed that he would have signed with the New York Knicks if they had not won the championship (a silver lining to the Cavs getting blasted in the Eastern Conference Finals?). He is changing his number for practice. Everything LeBron does makes the headlines, which means it's discussed among Cleveland media as well.

The players themselves are being asked about LeBron. Donovan Mitchell told reporters at Media Day that he was as surprised as they were that LeBron didn't choose Cleveland. They cannot shake the LeBron storylines either.

For anyone thinking that relief will come when the season begins, think again. The Cavaliers' season will kick off on Wednesday, October 22nd...in the City of Brotherly Love, hosted by LeBron and the Philadelphia 76ers. The very first moments of what the Cavs are trying to build this season will be eclipsed by The King and his first moments in a new uniform.

This Cavaliers team has high expectations to win, not only in the regular season but also in the playoffs. They want to make it to the NBA Finals for the very first time without LeBron. The entire time, however, that specter will be looming over them - and perhaps even standing in their path.

Move on from LeBron James? If only they could.