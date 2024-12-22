LeBron James maintains one strong sports connection to his hometown

As far as professional athletes go, LeBron James is about as connected to his roots as you can get.

The Akron, Ohio native was drafted by his hometown team and he came the greatest player in franchise history during his first seven years with the team, including leading them to the NBA Finals. He then returned home to the Cleveland Cavaliers and took them to four-straight NBA Finals, including the first championship in franchise history in 2016.

James has also invested heavily in his hometown, including the revolutionary "I Promise" school designed to help elevate children and their education. His mother still lives in Akron and he visits her and the area regularly.

Yet at the same time, it's hard to say that LeBron bleeds Ohio. He did leave Cleveland, after all, to relocate his family to Los Angeles and play for the Lakers. He also hasn't seriously pursued returning to Cleveland. That isn't to blame him; there are a lot of considerations to choosing which team to play for, and LeBron has to make the best decision for himself and his family.

James doesn't blindly give his allegiance to Ohio sports, either. He has long been a Dallas Cowboys fan, and since moving to Los Angeles has frequently worn an LA Dodgers cap or attended Dodgers games. No Browns and no Guardians for the GOAT.

A funny moment on Saturday evening, however, highlighted that in one way LeBron is still very much connected to his hometown sports.

LeBron James loves him some Buckeyes football

Saturday evening the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Sacramento Kings. The two teams are competing at the back-end of the Western Conference playoff picture, and have plenty of ties between the two teams: from Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis having a longtime feud, to Malik Monk going from the Lakers to the Kings or DeMar DeRozan signing with the Kings this past summer instead of taking a paycut to play for his hometown Lakers. Kings head coach Mike Brown once held the same job with the Lakers. There are plenty of connections.

LeBron James was everywhere against the Kings, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in the game, a +10 in a four-point win. He obviously therefore received a lot of attention after the game from press wishing to speak to the greatest player of all time. The problem was, LeBron was distracted.

The College Football Playoff kicked off this week with its new 12-team format, and that included the Ohio State Buckeyes playing the Tennessee Volunteers. James had the game pulled up and was living and dying with every play while he pretended to interact with reporters in the locker room after the game.

LeBron James multi-tasks between discussing the Lakers win and rooting for Ohio State’s CFP matchup postgame in SAC pic.twitter.com/0ux1IPY3sT — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 22, 2024

"Sorry Dave!" James said as he rooted on another Ohio State touchdown, this one putting his beloved Buckeyes up 21-0 on the Volunteers. Then he leaned back to find rookie Dalton Knecht. "Hey, DK! 21-0. Don't worry about it." Knecht attended the University of Tennessee last year.

"Hey, D-Lo, tell him now!" James then added, encouraging teammate De'Angelo Russell -- an Ohio State alum -- to continue to razz Knecht. Ohio State would go on to win 41-17 and advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

James has moved on from Ohio sports, rooting for the big brands. He spends his off time in sunny Los Angeles making movies and attending parties. He is not the kid from Akron so much anymore.

Yet when you turn on Ohio State, suddenly the Ohio native inside of him comes to life, and a bit of the Akron kid shines through. In one simple way, LeBron James remains connected to his hometown. Maybe one day that connection lead him back to the Cavaliers, one last time.