LeBron James’ clearest reason for a Cleveland homecoming isn’t on the court

The Los Angeles Lakers had one of their most impressive wins of the season on Sunday without LeBron James. The dominant 110-97 win over the New York Knicks immediately sparked conversations of whether the Lakers were better off without him. That should remind everyone of something very important: the City of Angels is not LeBron's.

Whether it be the front office, a portion of the fans, or whoever else, there is always some discussion of wanting to see the James era come to an end in Los Angeles. Despite some very successful seasons and a partnership that revived the Lakers, many just want to move on to the next stage.

Cleveland is not so ungrateful. Perhaps James' rescue job of a fading Lakers franchise was not totally appreciated in the way it should be due to how storied the franchise is overall. The same cannot be said of his impact on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The city will always be his.

The talk of the storybook ending in Northeast Ohio has been persistent. There is good reason for it. James and Cleveland are synonymous with one another. Why end a legendary career in a place that is not enthusiastic about its conclusion?

Cleveland is LeBron James' city, and that should still matter

"In Los Angeles right now with the Lakers, LeBron James is a guest in his own home."



You heard Tim MacMahon talking about it on ESPN's Get Up recently, the LeBron-Lakers marriage is far from perfect as it stands. Notable figures like Byron Scott, who have ties to both the Lakers and the Cavaliers, understood why a Cleveland reunion would just make more sense too.

"You got so many greats who have retired a Laker. I think LeBron kind of likes going off script," Scott said. "... I don't think he owes it to the city, but I think the city would really really love him even more so, and respect the fact that he came back home to retire a Cleveland Cavalier."

As great as LeBron has been with the Lakers — bringing a title to Los Angeles, breaking the all-time scoring record in purple and gold, etc. — there are just figures in the city who tower above him.

Someone like Kobe Bryant has a rabid fanbase in Los Angeles. That will make it difficult for James to get a send-off akin to what he is owed as an all-time great. The rivalry between those two back in the day always created an awkward sore spot that has no allowed true accpetance of James being a Laker to that group of Lakers fans.

James getting his flowers happens in Cleveland. Even for a player who has called three different teams home, won NBA Finals MVP for each of them, and left a mark everywhere he's gone, there is still only one place that accepts him like no other.