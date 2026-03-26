Latest NBA Mock Draft gives Cavaliers a Keon Ellis insurance plan

Despite being the NBA’s only team in the second-apron and making quite a few win-now moves, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a first-round pick in this year’s draft.

One thing the Cavs have done a great job of during the Donovan Mitchell era is developing underrated young talent. From Sam Merrill to Jaylon Tyson to Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Cleveland’s front office and coaching staff can identify promising players and develop them into rotation options.

The Cavs will have the chance to strike gold again, as their selection is projected to be at the end of the first round. A recent mock draft from Fansided's Christopher Kline has them taking an intriguing prospect that could fit in from day one.

Cleveland is projected to select Baylor guard Cameron Carr in new mock

While the Cavs do not necessarily need another guard, Carr would be a viable backup plan just in case Keon Ellis leaves in free agency. Cleveland did just acquire Ellis at this season’s trade deadline, and while he has expressed a desire to remain with the Cavs long-term.

However, he will have a lot of interest on the open market. Enter Carr.

Carr thrived in an expanded role with Baylor this past season. He averaged 19 points per game, six rebounds, and three assists on 51 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range on six attempts.

Carr’s athletic profile is very intriguing. He is explosive off drives and has the ability to finish lobs off the weakside. His shooting development was also encouraging, as he showed promise as a movement shooter and off the bounce as well.

His ability to space the floor would be a great addition to a Cleveland team that needs open driving lanes as much as possible for James Harden and Mitchell.

Defensively, he is excellent as a help defender and is great at creating steals. His athleticism also helps him block shots, mostly off help, but still an intriguing skill for the Cavs to develop.

Carr has all the tools to be a 3-and-D player in the NBA. He also has the offensive skills to be more than just a spot-up shooter, which makes his ceiling as a player intriguing.

Cleveland may have other needs and if they retain Ellis, the need for Carr lessens. However, for a team that is navigating the second-apron and will hope to find as many cost-effective pieces as possible, Carr would not be a bad option.