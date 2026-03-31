Lakers-Cavaliers matchup matters more for Cleveland than just LeBron James' future

For once, it's not all about LeBron James.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers visit crypto.com Arena tonight to face the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron will certainly be a popular topic of conversation. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and could choose to return to The Land for a third run. But tonight also represents a chance for the Cavaliers to clinch a playoff berth.

Before free agency, before the NBA Draft, before talk of LeBron's landing spot picks up in earnest, the Cavaliers first have a title to contend for. Just seven games remain until the end of the regular season, seven chances for the Cavs to ensure that the bottom doesn't fall out from under them.

The Cavaliers can clinch the playoffs

A few years ago, during Evan Mobley's rookie season, the Cavaliers wobbled down the stretch and ended up in the Play-In Tournament tied for the No. 7 seed. They lost both games and missed the playoffs entirely. However unlikely, the Cavaliers want to win tonight to clinch a Top-6 seed and ensure that possibility is completely off the table.

More so, the Cavs would love to put themselves in pole playoff position by playing well down the stretch. Far from shoring up a Top 6 spot, they would love to lock up homecourt advantage completely with a Top 4 seed. If they win four of their final seven games, that will be an absolute lock.

That starts tonight in Los Angeles, coming off of a victory that was harder than expected in Salt Lake City on Monday night. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley both dropped 34 points in a nine-point victory, but four of the five starters played 30 minutes or more -- and James Harden played 39. Hardly the tune-up game they were hoping for.

The Lakers are on fire right now

That makes taking down the Lakers even harder, and it wasn't easy to begin with. Los Angeles is 14-2 thus far in the month of March. Luka Doncic has been on fire all month long, averaging 37.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists across 15 games. He also got a rest night on Monday; while the rest of his teammates were taking down the Washington Wizards, he was suspended for accruing his 16th technical foul of the season. He will be rested and ready to go on Tuesday.

Cleveland has the deeper team and is playing extremely well themselves, having gone 10-4 in March. They will have their work cut out for them on Tuesday night trying to contain Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James.

Lakers - Cavs has some juice

LeBron playing the Cavs is always a momentous occasion, and all the more for the rumors swirling around his future. Could he sign with Cleveland this summer? He absolutely could, returning one last time to help bring another championship to Northeast Ohio. And the team would welcome him back.

There is work to do first, however. The Cavaliers would prefer to win a title this season, and to do that, they need to make the playoffs.

The next step in that journey comes tonight, with LeBron and the Lakers standing in the way.