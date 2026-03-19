Clippers are positioned to unlock what the Cavaliers never could with Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers quickly grew accustomed to the infectious smile from Darius Garland when the young All-Star would hit a clutch shot or watch his teammates complete a highlight lob at the rim.

Garland's breakout in the 2021-22 season spurred a new generation of Cavaliers basketball and brought the franchise back into the forefront of Playoffs discussion. Cleveland followed his first All-Star season by trading for superstar guard Donovan Mitchell. While the pairing saw much success over the years, the Cavaliers parted ways with the young star in favor of building for a quicker path to the NBA Finals.

In exchange for Garland, the Cavs added 2018 MVP James Harden, sending Darius to the LA Clippers for a fresh start. Traded on February 3, Garland did not make his first appearance for the Clips until March 2 as he recovered from a turf toe surgery that hampered his production all season in Cleveland. Garland's questionable health had seemingly played a major role in the Cavs' trade decisions, making Garland's LA debut an event to behold.

As almost anybody would expect, Garland's first game with LAC was not a show-stopper. He scored 12 points and tallied two assists in LA's win over the Golden State Warriors. Known for his shifty footwork and speed, Garland needed time to return to form and grow into his situation.

That transition did not take long. His second game included another 12 points, but Garland dished out eight assists and was immediately showing better impact on the court. Despite a fairly messy exit from Cleveland, Garland's career is already seeing the revival that the Clippers offered.

Darius Garland is the biggest winner of the trade

The Cavaliers are enjoying the Harden experience thus far, but the win-now move must result in significant postseason success before the Cavs can feel fully confident in the trade. Staying stagnant after trading a 26-year-old for a 36-year-old would be an immediate black mark on the team. The Clippers finally got a young star back in town through the trade, but trading Harden for an injured player could have hurt LA's chances to reach the Playoffs.

For Garland, he got another chance to be a top star for an exciting franchise. He had ignited the Cavs' latest era, and now he is doing the same for LA. Alongside Kawhi Leonard, the two stars are already a dynamic duo together. Garland and Kawhi have already assembled a highlight reel, taking full advantage of Garland's playmaking creativity and Leonard's athleticism.

Darius Garland on playing alongside Kawhi Leonard:



"I'm just happy we've got the same jersey on now instead of being on the opposite side of the ball." 🔊



Kawhi dropped 45 PTS on 15-20 shooting (6/9 3PM) in the Clippers’ win. pic.twitter.com/72seXIdBPj — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2026

Garland is entering a situation perfectly suited to maximize his potential. The Cavaliers were always facing questions of redundancy with two smaller guards in the backcourt. Regardless of their obvious talents between them, Cleveland's star guards struggled to thrive consistently when playing alongside one another.

Pairing Garland with Leonard is a uniquely great combination. Leonard's championship experience, scoring and elite defense perfectly match Garland's speed, creativity and growth potential. Additionally, Garland has already seen success with Derrick Jones, Jr. and his former division rival Bennedict Mathurin.

Looking beyond the Kawhi era in LAC, Garland and Mathurin are poised to be the next exciting duo to lead a generation of Clippers basketball. As Garland grows into his prime years, the Clips are positioned to prioritize his growth and value rather than trying to shoehorn Darius into a role next to another high-usage scoring guard.

Garland rose to fame by being an offensive engine who elevated his teammates on offense and could knock down ridiculous shots of his own. The Cavaliers identity quickly shifted with Mitchell's arrival. The Clippers, though, offer the perfect situation to allow Garland to rediscover his greatest value and become the best version of himself.

As for Cleveland Cavaliers fans, watching Darius Garland thrive on the west coast can be oddly bittersweet. Harden is fitting seamlessly into the Cavs' system, and it is great to watch Garland thriving again. Still, there will always be the question of what Garland could have become in Cleveland.