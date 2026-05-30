Koby Altman annoys Cavaliers fans with take on Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen pairing

Despite getting utterly dominated by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers' brain trust seems to believe that running it back in 2026-27 with the same core will yield a better result. We know that Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson believes this, and after Friday, we also know that Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman shares the same mindset.

During his exit interview with the media, Altman covered a myriad of topics, but not once did he lend any credence to the notion that the Cavs might consider moving on from one of their "core four" players this summer.

Cavaliers PBO Koby Altman doesn't feel the need to consider mixing up the team's core

Cavs fans are understandably frustrated by this stubbornness from Altman and the Cavs' leadership, mostly because it feels like, if this core was ever going to go the distance, 2026 would have been the year. But no, according to Atkinson, having a full training camp with James Harden will make the difference next season. Right...

With Harden and Donovan Mitchell expected to return as Cleveland's backcourt, fans have still been open to the possibility of finally breaking up the Cavs' "twin tower" center situation comprised of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. While this frontcourt is certainly unique -- and has at times looked dominant -- the fact remains that the Mobley/Allen combo hasn't resulted in an NBA Finals appearance, and plenty of fans have wondered for a couple of years running why Cleveland can't move forward with just one of these two capable centers and use the assets gained from trading the other to address other roster needs.

But alas, it doesn't sound like Altman is interested in even exploring that route. In talking to the media on Friday, Altman said "we need them" in reference to Mobley and Allen. "They're almost like our cheat code in terms of defensive prowess and ... our net rating when they're on the floor together ... those two fit really well together and we're excited about their future together."

Cavaliers keep talking about a bright future with Mobley and Allen, but we're already there

Altman suggested that Mobley was Cleveland's most consistent player in the playoffs this year and also resorted to hyperbole in suggesting that Allen's clutch Game 7 performances in the postseason will be "etched" in Cleveland history.

In general, Altman on Friday came across as a guy who needed to defend his decision to keep Mobley and Allen together, which in and of itself says a lot. If you're a team-builder constantly being asked to defend a certain roster construct, year after year, does this not suggest that it isn't quite working?

Altman can keep citing Cleveland's net rating with Allen and Mobley on the floor together, but fans aren't going to care much until they see the Cavs back in the NBA Finals. Until then, these same fans will be wide open to the idea of trading Allen or Mobley in a way that Altman for some reason is completely closed off to.