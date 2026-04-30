Keon Ellis has an obvious problem that could spell doom for his Cavaliers career

When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Keon Ellis at the trade deadline, he was viewed as a potential long-term piece for the team. He was also seen as another defender they could add to their rotation for the playoffs.

Ellis has definitely shown flashes of who he could be defensively. He is always around the ball, constantly getting steals, deflections, and blocks. His on-ball pressure is great as well. Offensively, he has still has some growing to do, but his athleticism and improving jumpshot were positive signs.

In the Cavs’ first round series with the Raptors thus far, Ellis has not really been able to make a huge impact. This is because one thing is holding him back.

Keon Ellis simply lacks the strength to withstand playoff basketball

Even with his wingspan and overall nature of being physical, Ellis has struggled to adjust thus far in this series. His lack of mass has been working against him, which means he has to be extra physical just to compensate for that.

Whenever he has been in the game, Toronto has tried to get him on Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, or RJ Barrett, all of whom have the considerable height and weight advantage. Most of the time, those possessions have ended with Ellis committing a foul, or them scoring a bucket.

Additionally, it’s not like Ellis has been hitting shots to be worthy of staying on the floor either. He has one made basket so far in this series and that came on a three-point make in game one. The Raptors have not even been guarding him when he’s on the court.

So, if he’s not providing his usual defense or any offense, Ellis’ rotation spot is no longer as safe as it once was. For a guy that is looking to get paid this offseason, this has not been the best showing for him to earn the payday he wants.

Ellis does have qualities you want in a role player and he can be a guy that contributes to winning. He has shown that. He just needs to continue rounding out his game and put more mass onto his body.

He does not need a Giannis Antetokounmpo-like body transformation, but some added strength will help the best qualities of Ellis’ game shine through. It may not happen in this series or down the line if Cleveland advances, but Ellis is one big summer away from realizing his potential as a role player.