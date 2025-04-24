Kenny Atkinson's hilarious meme moment from Game 2 will be impossible to beat

NBA head coaches are known for their reactions to bad calls.

There is the sarcastic clap int he direction of the officials. There is the apoplectic yelling and screaming until you get a technical or, occasionally, an ejection. Eyes bugging out. Bemused grins. Hard eye rolls.

Yet few reactions are as all-encompassing and, ultimately, as ultimately vindicated as the reaction that Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson had on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers were locked into a tight game late in the fourth quarter of their Game 2 playoff series against the Miami Heat. Miami hung around all night and seemed poised to take a lead and potentially even maintain it to the end of the game. Defeat was a very real possibility.

As the Cavs clung to their lead, Tyler Herro leapt in the air, shimmied sideways, and initiated contact with Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen. The foul was called on Allen. And suddenly head coach Atkinson went nuclear.

And, well, you have to experience it for yourself.

In the old NBA, Atkinson may have just frowned and glared and crossed his arms and ultimately moved on. Yet the modern NBA gives Atkinson a challenge, the ability to look the referee right in the eye and tell him that he was wrong -- and then force that same ref to admit it on national television.

Incredulity turned mocking as Atkinson got the go-ahead from his bench that the play was worth challenging. Atkinson did a smooth pirouette, signaled for a timeout right in the face of the referee, and proceeded to signal for a challenge.

The Cavaliers coach won the challenge, as it was deemed by the officials that Tyler Herro's leap into Allen was an "unnatural move" and the foul was wiped off the board. That made Atkinson 2-for-2 on the night, while the referees made all number of poor calls.

Cleveland went on to win a hard-fought game 121-112 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. Yet this won't be the last they hear from Miami -- nor the first time we watch Atkinson mocking the referee.