Kenny Atkinson needs to give up on Dennis Schroder to save Cavaliers season

The Cleveland Cavaliers' search for a viable secondary point guard keeps going, but their latest experiment is falling off the rails.

In an attempt to reconcile the underwhelming results of the DeAndre Hunter trade from a year ago, the Cavaliers acquired Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis from the Sacramento Kings ahead of the trade deadline. Ellis is a young, upcoming wing with incredible defensive production and worthwhile offensive upside. Schroder, a veteran point guard and locker room leader, brings grit and hustle the Cavs desperately wanted at the time.

While Schroder's on-court impact was much less than promised during the regular season, his proven track record as a European champion and high-quality NBA role player gave reason to hope he would rise to the occasion in a Playoff setting.

Cavs head coach started his coaching career around the same time Schroder entered the Association, playing under Atkinson during his early years on the Atlanta Hawks. If there was any coach who could bring Schroder to be a difference maker when it matters, it would theoretically be Atkinson.

The idea of Schroder is unfortunately a lot worse than the reality. Schroder was Cleveland's mid-season replacement for Lonzo Ball, who was the offseason replacement for Ty Jerome. In last year's postseason, Jerome shuddered against an Indiana Pacers defense that brought to light his biggest weaknesses. Ball seemingly could answer those as a defense-first guard with tremendous playmaking talent.

When Ball floundered, Schroder looked like a good mix of both. Schroder isn't a lights-out shooter like Jerome, but he was a confident offensive veteran and solid defensive pest. In the Playoffs, he's been completely negative on both ends of the court.

Atkinson cannot keep playing Schroder

In four games played, Schroder has yet to make a real impact. His three-point shooting is a dismal 16.7 percent, and his defense has only led to foul trouble and careless mistakes. Cleveland cannot afford to keep trusting Schroder when better options sit courtside.

Outside of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs have no real size on the basketball court. With Thomas Bryant back to full health, it's time Atkinson cuts his losses with Dennis and throws Bryant into the mix. Bryant might be capable of stupid fouls or weird decisions, but his energy and size could drastically improve the Cavs' chances to handle Toronto's physicality.

Even without Bryant, Atkinson would be better just to shorten the rotation rather than playing Schroder again. The German-born guard might eventually get back into his rhythm if the Cavs reach the second round, but Cleveland cannot risk a first-round exit in hopes that Schroder comes alive.

Schroder is a detriment to the team right now. The Cavs have no room for errors and no room for excuses anymore. This Playoff run either cements Cleveland's status as perennial postseason chokers or finally challenges that narrative. Any player who cannot produce needs to sit.

Kenny Atkinson has a personal relationship with Schroder and knows what the best version of him is capable of providing. Sadly, the Cleveland Cavaliers need that relationship to be ignored in favor of making the best decisions for the team's chances at surviving the Playoffs.