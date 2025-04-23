Latest Jonathan Kuminga Warriors meltdown could save Cavaliers offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers are just opening their latest postseason run, but offseason priorities are already emerging.

Through the 82-game regular season, the Cavaliers achieved the Eastern Conference's best record, winning 64 games with the league's most efficient offense and three players named to the All-Star roster. While the Cavaliers are focused on chasing the NBA Finals, their young core and constant growth makes the Cavs a contender for years to come. Thus, Cleveland's front office is always looking toward the future to extend their contention window.

Cleveland's playoff campaign opened with a 21-point victory over the visiting Miami Heat, a victory fueled by the Cavs' dynamic backcourt rotation. Donovan Mitchell led the game with 29 points, followed close by Ty Jerome's 28 and Darius Garland's 27 points. Jerome's playoff debut exemplified the versatile approach the Cavaliers can employ to break apart Miami's underwhelming perimeter defense.

Jerome's performance ranks third all-time in points scored in a postseason debut with the franchise. After a breakout regular season, the 28-year-old veteran is carving a spot for himself in the league as a crafty scorer, launching confident deep threes and using his upper body strength to force his way into the paint. His impact has been a key storyline all season and will be a priority for the Cavs in the summer.

Teams will try to steal Jerome from Cleveland

Considering his impact and fit with the Cavs, re-signing Jerome is certain to be the franchise's primary goal this summer. Unfortunately, Cleveland will be forced into a bidding war to retain him as other squads target his talent and leadership.

As Cleveland's fan-favorite sixth man executes in the playoffs more and more, his importance to the Cavaliers becomes more apparent. Entering the 2025 offseason, Jerome is an unrestricted free agent and will be one of the top free agent guards on the market. While few teams will have much cap space to steal Jerome for Cleveland, the Cavs are limited in what they can offer.

In 2023, Jerome joined the Cavaliers on a two-year, $5 million contract. He only played two games in his inaugural Cavs season, missing out on the year after suffering a severe ankle sprain that sidelined him indefinitely. As he enters the market, Jerome is due a significant pay raise. The Cavs can offer him roughly $14 million at the most, slightly above the Mid-Level Exception but less than what teams with open cap space can give.

This season, the Sixth Man of the Year finalist averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from three-point range. Jerome emerged as the Cavs' top bench scorer, leading the second unit every night. Jerome's confident scoring has been a catalyst in numerous "Cavalanches", helping Cleveland built a substantial lead in key games.

While the Cavs' playoff success and team chemistry has made Jerome an offseason target across the league, a dramatic firestorm emerging out west could give Cleveland the perfect opportunity to keep their sixth man in town.

Golden State could save the Cavaliers' offseason

The butterfly effect has contributed to the construction and destruction of various NBA organizations. A mistake by one team could reshape the future of another. Kobe Bryant's draft-night trade to the Los Angeles Lakers has long been a prime example. Cleveland benefited from the ripple effects of the Kevin Durant era with the Brooklyn Nets, giving the Cavs both Jarrett Allen and Kenny Atkinson.

Now, the Cavs could be the beneficiary of another dramatic collapse elsewhere. The Golden State Warriors are nearing the finale of a years-long drama with former seventh-overall pick Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward has attracted plenty of attention across the league with his proven defensive talent and growing offensive game. Though talented, Kuminga's playstyle has struggled to assimilate to coach Steve Kerr's Golden State offense.

As the Warriors battle through a stacked Western Conference bracket in a race for another ring with Stephen Curry, Kerr made the controversial decision to remove Kuminga from the playoffs rotation entirely in favor of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Kuminga's fit dissipated since the Butler deadline trade, as none of the three forwards offer the floor spacing Kerr expects on the wing.

This had led to speculation that Kuminga is on his way out of Golden State with a handful of potential suitors emerging. Of the possible new homes for the Warriors forward, the Brooklyn Nets could reportedly be the eventual winner. The Warriors will have the rights to match any offer Kuminga receives this summer, but the Nets have enough space to outprice Golden State or force them into a sign-and-trade deal.

The Portland TrailBlazers have also been named in the Kuminga sweepstakes, making him a name to watch this summer. With all the attention centering around the Warriors' unhappy prospect, the same potential Jerome suitors may be distracted by the possibility of stealing the 22 year old.

While the Cavaliers' offer is limited to $14 million, Cleveland can still pay Jerome enough money to make him happy if other teams are too focused on Kuminga. Additionally, Jerome knows his role with the Cavs and is playing alongside two of his best friends, Mitchell and De'Andre Hunter. Having played youth basketball and baseball with Mitchell and college hoops with Hunter, Jerome fits perfectly into the culture in Cleveland.

As more rumors manifest for Jonathan Kuminga's future, the possibility that the Cleveland Cavaliers can retain their bench captain improves substantially.