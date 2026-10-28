Jaylon Tyson's versatility has been the difference for the Cavs so far

Jaylon Tyson took a huge step in his second year last season, providing a big boost off the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It led to the team picking up his fourth year option a few weeks ago, which was an easy decision to make.

However, Tyson was not able to carry that success into the postseason, as the intensity of postseason basketball seemed to overwhelm him. Tyson mentioned during the preseason that his ineffectiveness in that environment took a toll on him and field his offseason workouts.

For this Cavs team, it is all about the playoffs, and making sure that this team is peaking at the right time. Tyson is expected to be a big part of that, and in the early part of the season, the results have looked promising.

Jaylon Tyson is showing off his offensive versatility for the Cavs

Tyson was one of the best shooters in the NBA last season, as he knocked down 45 percent of his threes. He also showed that he had an expanded offensive game, and showed great synergy with Donovan Mitchell in the short roll.

That has continued into this season. Tyson has gotten off to a rough start shooting the ball, but he has still provided immense value offensively. He’s been comfortable driving to the rim, creating advantages out of double teams, and he is taking care of the ball.

Against Brookyln and Minnesota, Tyson had 15 and 11 points, and also had nine total assists in those games. His secondary creating has really helped the bench lineups and although it is a very small sample size, the Cavs have a +22.4 net rating with him on the court and a 123.9 offensive rating.

He looks much more in control when it comes to making decisions and that has allowed for Kenny Atkinson to have a lot more lineup flexibility. Tyson’s skillset matches with almost anyone on the roster and he can play the two, the three, and the four if needed to.

Cleveland is going to need this versatility from Tyson off the bench, especially as they figure out their rotation and lineups during the early part of the season. It could lead to him having a big season and becoming a sneaky candidate for sixth man of the year. In order for the Cavs to be at their best, they are going to need the best version of Tyson.