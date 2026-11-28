Jaylon Tyson broke out in a huge way for the Cavaliers last season. He was a big reason why Cleveland was able to stay afloat last year as they navigated a litany of injuries.

He was a top-five three-point shooter in terms of percentage, his points per game increased to 13, and he was providing great impact on both ends of the floor for Cleveland during the regular season.

Tyson did not have the postseason that he wanted or the one that was expected. It was a classic case of a young player not being ready for the spotlight, and Tyson even admitted that. This season he was expected to build off of what he showed for most of last year, but the results have been very mixed and it is hurting the Cavs.

The Cavaliers desperately need Jaylon Tyson to find his form again

Granted, Tyson has been dealing with an ankle injury for most of this season, after having a relatively clean bill of health last year. His numbers are down across the board, including only knocking down 30 percent of his three-point attempts and shooting 39 percent overall from the field.

Tyson has also declined defensively and has looked out of place at times. That can be attributed to him not finding a rhythm yet, but even then, Cleveland needs more from him on that end of the floor.

The one positive is that lineups with Tyson this season do have a +4.1 net rating and he still has great synergy with Donovan Mitchell, as the pairing have a +3.9 net rating together. Head coach Kenny Atkinson has talked about finding better pairings and lineups to mitigate the team’s bad quarters, so leaning into that pairing more could help Tyson rediscover his form.

Tyson came into this year expecting to shoulder a big load off the bench, but it has really been Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor carrying the reserve unit for the Cavaliers. Tyson isn’t the only one struggling, as Sam Merrill has also been fighting to find his rhythm.

The Cavs do have a lot of issues, but getting more production out of Tyson would help them. Koby Altman said before the season that they view Tyson as someone that is part of their core and he backed up those words by picking up his fourth-year option. Now, Tyson has to deliver on the trust and belief the organization has in him.