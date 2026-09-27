Jaylon Tyson looks primed to win this major award

Jaylon Tyson did not play much during his rookie season, although he was a first round pick. He improved greatly during his second season, as he finished inside the top five in the league in three-point percentage. He also played with a great energy and tenacity that was greatly needed for a Cavaliers team that struggled with injuries last season.

Tyson did have a rough playoff showing, and never really regained his footing after the James Harden trade. He was also stuck behind other veterans like Max Strus, Dean Wade, and Sam Merrill.

Now, Wade, and Strus are gone. Peyton Watson and Mario Hezonja have been brought in, but Tyson has a big opportunity ahead of him in year three.

Jaylon Tyson will likely be the Cavs’ sixth man and has a chance to win Most Improved

Tyson jumped from his rookie year to his sophomore. However, he does have another level to get to and that was seen in flashes last season. The game that immediately jumps to mind is his 39-point outburst against Philadelphia in January, which included him getting the game-winning assist to Evan Mobley as well.

Consistency is now the key for the third year forward and for the first time in his young career, he will have a defined role. Last year, he was asked to play so any different roles and positions for Cleveland. He was able to shine through that, but it helps a player tremendously when they know what they have to do.

Tyson’s job is going to be leading the bench unit, a unit that struggled mightily during the playoffs and a unit that has a ton of youth. Merrill will also be a key part of this equation, but it will be Tyson’s show.

He has the offensive upside to have a big season off the bench. He thrives on and off the ball and his ability to play the short roll is impressive as well. Defensively, he is great on the ball, but improving off the ball will be the key.

Tyson has all the skills needed to be the perfect sixth man for this team. If he takes another jump, he will find himself in the Most Improved Player conversation. He had a strong case for about half of last season, but he tailed off at the end. Now he has to sustain and if he does, he will not only be in the mix, but he could flat out win the award.