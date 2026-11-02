Jarrett Allen's 25-point explosion proves Cavaliers need to feed him more

Jarrett Allen apparently heard that centers aren't supposed to be major offensive weapons in Cleveland and decided to submit a formal complaint.

The Cavaliers' big man finished with 25 points on 12-of-16 shooting in Saturday's 136-111 victory over Milwaukee, adding 11 rebounds and four assists in just 24 minutes. That's the kind of production that makes his usual role as a defensive anchor and reliable rebounder look like only part of the job description.

Allen isn't suddenly turning into Nikola Jokic, and nobody needs to pretend he is. However, Cleveland has spent so much time discussing what its guards can create that Allen's offensive potential sometimes feels like an afterthought.

Saturday offered a reminder that the Cavaliers have another player capable of punishing defenses when they make the mistake of ignoring him.

Jarrett Allen doesn't need a complicated offensive role

Allen's scoring comes from a different place than Mitchell's or Harden's. He's not creating separation with elaborate dribble moves or pulling up from 30 feet. He does his damage around the basket, where his size, hands and finishing ability make him a valuable target for guards who can deliver the ball in advantageous positions.

Against Milwaukee, Cleveland repeatedly found ways to involve its frontcourt. Allen took 16 shots, matching Evan Mobley's total, and the two combined for 52 points. The Cavaliers also scored 60 points in the paint, giving Milwaukee plenty of reasons to regret its defensive performance.

Allen's efficiency won't look like that every night, but the larger point is worth examining. Cleveland has a center who can finish at a high level when teammates consistently create opportunities for him.

Cleveland's offense shouldn't make Allen disappear

One of the challenges with having Mitchell, Harden and Mobley is finding enough possessions for everyone to contribute. Allen isn't the player who should demand 20 shots, but that doesn't mean his involvement should depend entirely on whether the guards happen to find him.

Cleveland can generate offense through pick-and-roll opportunities, offensive rebounds and interior touches without asking Allen to become a fundamentally different player.

His four assists against Milwaukee also demonstrated that he can contribute beyond finishing plays. He's not going to orchestrate the offense from the center position, but making the correct pass when defenders collapse helps keep possessions moving.

The Cavaliers shouldn't confuse a limited offensive skill set with limited offensive value. Allen knows what he's good at, and Cleveland should be doing more to capitalize on those strengths.

Allen's offensive contributions could change Cleveland's postseason outlook

The Bucks entered Saturday struggling defensively, so the Cavaliers won't always enjoy that kind of freedom around the basket. Stronger opponents will make Allen work harder for positioning and attempt to disrupt Cleveland's interior passing. That's exactly why developing a more dependable offensive connection with him now is worthwhile.

When playoff defenses focus on Mitchell and Harden, the Cavaliers need other players capable of converting the opportunities those stars create. Allen should be one of the most reliable options available.

Cleveland doesn't need to turn its center into an offensive superstar. It needs to recognize that his ability to finish, rebound and make timely passes is more valuable than simply occupying space near the rim. Allen just delivered 25 points in 24 minutes, which is an impressive return on a relatively modest workload.

The Cavaliers don't need to give him the keys to the offense, but they should probably stop treating him like he's only there to clean up everyone else's mistakes.