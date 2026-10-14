James Harden's ugly preseason finale means patience is required

James Harden gave Cleveland Cavaliers fans two very different reasons to talk about him this week. On Sunday, he looked every bit like the former MVP Cleveland is counting on to help deliver a championship. Two days later, against the same Orlando Magic team, he couldn't seem to buy a basket.

That's preseason basketball for you.

But Harden's contrasting performances raise a familiar question for the Cavaliers. What happens when their most dependable offensive creators aren't having their best nights? And more importantly, does Cleveland have enough alternatives to overcome it?

James Harden is going to get the blame either way by Cleveland Cavaliers fans

All of these preseason performances not only offer us a glimpse into what we're working with at the start of the season, but also reestablish that Atkinson will have to make some decisions that move the needle. Otherwise, we're going to keep having the same conversations over and over about everyone's role and how to stop repeating the same mistakes.

Aside from Harden's poor shooting, the Cavaliers struggled defensively, surrendered 132 points, and trailed by 25 entering the fourth quarter.

Of course, Harden's limited playmaking production deserves attention as well. He recorded just two assists in each of his two preseason appearances, a surprisingly modest total for someone expected to help orchestrate Cleveland's offense.

That doesn't necessarily mean Harden was making poor decisions or failing to involve his teammates. Assists depend on several factors, including whether teammates convert their opportunities. In the end, we still have more questions than answers. Donovan Mitchell finished Tuesday's game with 15 points and eight assists, so all hope isn't lost, and of course, Harden will rebound.

James Harden's rough night should encourage patience, not panic

The Cavaliers acquired Harden because they believed his experience, scoring and playmaking could help them overcome their postseason disappointments. Whether or not any of that will translate when it matters is yet to be determined. That belief shouldn't disappear because he struggled in a preseason finale.

But Cleveland's championship aspirations demand more than occasional offensive brilliance from its stars. That makes Evan Mobley's continued offensive development particularly important as Cleveland prepares for another championship pursuit.

At this point, we're all just sort of wondering who is going to step up to the plate, or rather, who will be allowed to step up to the plate. It's probably not an unpopular opinion to think that if the Cavs fall short this year, maybe they should consider going in a different direction with the team.

Because when the playoffs arrive, the Cavaliers won't always have the luxury of waiting for their stars to find their rhythm. They'll have to get over the hump, or watch the remainder of the playoffs from Cancun...again.