James Harden trade just changed everything for LeBron James' future

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a massive swing during trade deadline week, swapping Darius Garland out for veteran guard James Harden. In the process, they laid the groundwork for franchise legend LeBron James to return home for one last run at a title in Cleveland.

On the surface, trading for James Harden changes very little about the Cavaliers' financial situation. They remain a second apron team, even after moving on from Lonzo Ball, and Harden makes the exact same amount as Garland after waiving most of his trade kicker.

Things change next season, however, as Garland is locked into making $42.2 million in the penultimate season of his rookie contract extension. Harden is set to make a similar $42.3 million next year, but on a player option. He could opt out of that salary and sign a longer deal that decreases his annual salary number.

Why does that matter for Cleveland? It could be the difference between being pressed up against the second tax apron or freeing up enough space below it to offer more than the veteran minimum to free agents interested in playing with Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

A player like LeBron James.

LeBron James can now head home to Cleveland

The Athletic wrote an in-depth look at the situation in Cleveland that led to the Harden trade: the friction between Garland and Mitchell, the lack of faith by Koby Altman that this team could win it all as constructed, and Mitchell's desire to team up with Harden to make a run at the Eastern Conference crown.

One key addition to the piece would have caught the eye of any Cleveland fan reading it: "LeBron James will be a free agent this summer, and if he chooses to play a 24th NBA season, sources close to him said Cleveland would be an obvious destination. His salary would not be close to the $52.6 million he’s earning now in Los Angeles, but at age 41 he is aware of the market realities facing him if he extends his career."

Those are not league sources being quoted, or hopeful Cavaliers staff members. That is a source close to LeBron, saying that Cleveland would be an "obvious" destination. The Cavs could obviously not offer him the max contract he has always commanded, but if he is ready to take a much smaller salary to make a run with his hometown team, things are suddenly opening up for him.

LeBron would be joining a team aimed at winning a championship. He would be teaming up with another pair of Team USA stars in Harden and Mitchell to try to get his 5th ring. If the Cavs otherwise stand pat, they would roll out a starting lineup of Harden, MItchell, LeBron, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

There is a lot of ground to cover between now and then; the Cavaliers are going to try and win a title this season, while LeBron remains on a Lakers team that will make the playoffs at the very least. But come summer, a reunion is now closer than ever.

LeBron James might just be coming home.