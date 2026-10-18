James Harden should embrace the role Russell Westbrook resisted in Los Angeles

The Cavaliers didn't trade for James Harden to make him a sixth man. But if Cleveland is serious about maximizing its championship chances, Kenny Atkinson should consider a move that would have sounded ridiculous when Harden arrived: bringing him off the bench.

It's a familiar dilemma. The Lakers once asked Russell Westbrook to lead their second unit rather than share every opening tip with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The idea wasn't to pretend Westbrook had forgotten how to play basketball. It was to put his ball-dominant strengths to better use.

Cleveland's situation isn't identical. Harden is a different offensive player, and the Cavaliers aren't facing the same problems that plagued those Lakers. Still, the underlying question deserves attention.

Why insist on starting two high-usage guards together when staggering their responsibilities could make the entire rotation more dangerous?

The Cavaliers need a second-unit leader, not another starter

Donovan Mitchell is Cleveland's offensive centerpiece. He can break down defenses, manufacture points when possessions unravel and command the attention that creates opportunities for everyone else.

Harden brings many of those same advantages. He's an accomplished pick-and-roll operator, an exceptional passer and someone who can control an offense without needing another star to initiate the action.

That overlap isn't automatically a problem. But it does raise a question about whether Cleveland is getting the most out of Harden when he shares the floor with Mitchell.

The Cavaliers' lineup data offers a reason to experiment. In the previously reviewed WOWY sample, Cleveland posted a plus-9.0 net rating with Mitchell playing without Harden, compared with plus-4.0 when both shared the court. Harden-led minutes without Mitchell were also positive, at plus-3.2.

Those numbers don't prove the Cavaliers should separate their stars permanently. Different teammates, opponents and sample sizes matter. But they do suggest Cleveland has something worth testing rather than dismissing because of Harden's résumé.

Russell Westbrook's Lakers experiment offers a useful lesson

Westbrook's move to the Lakers' bench in 2022 wasn't a magic solution. Los Angeles still struggled with roster construction, shooting and defensive consistency, and eventually traded him.

But the experiment did demonstrate that a former MVP could provide value by anchoring reserve lineups. Westbrook had more freedom to push the pace, initiate offense and create opportunities without constantly navigating another superstar's preferred possessions. Harden could offer Cleveland a more deliberate version of that arrangement.

Picture him entering against opposing reserves with Jarrett Allen as a lob threat, Evan Mobley involved in screening actions and shooters positioned around the perimeter. Instead of sharing creation duties with Mitchell, Harden would be responsible for organizing the attack.

And unlike Westbrook, Harden's perimeter shooting gives Cleveland another way to punish defenders who sag off the ball.

The objective wouldn't be to reduce Harden to a conventional backup. He could still play starter-level minutes, finish close games alongside Mitchell and remain one of Cleveland's most important offensive players.

The distinction is simple: Starting the game and directing the offense don't have to be the same job.

Kenny Atkinson shouldn't let reputation dictate the rotation

There are legitimate objections. Harden has spent nearly his entire career as a starter, and asking a decorated veteran to change roles requires buy-in. Cleveland would also need to consider how its starting lineup functions without his playmaking.

But the Cavaliers already have reason to rethink how their rotation fits together. Atkinson's responsibility is to build the strongest combinations, not simply put his five biggest names on the court at tipoff.

Bringing Harden off the bench wouldn't mean Mitchell and Harden could never share the floor. Quite the opposite. Cleveland could preserve their partnership for favorable matchups and closing stretches while giving each guard more opportunities to run the show independently.

The Lakers' Westbrook experiment is a cautionary tale about the limits of a role change, not proof that the idea itself is flawed.

For Cleveland, the question is whether Harden's greatest contribution comes from starting beside Mitchell or ensuring the Cavaliers never lose their offensive identity when Mitchell sits.

That's an experiment worth having the courage to try.