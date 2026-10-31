James Harden should dominate a Bucks defense struggling to stop anyone

James Harden has a chance to make Milwaukee's struggling defense look even more expensive, and the Cleveland Cavaliers could certainly use an offensive performance that doesn't require everybody to work overtime for a decent shot.

The Bucks have opened the season with four losses in five games, and their defensive performances haven't exactly inspired confidence. Cleveland has Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and enough additional scoring options to make Milwaukee's problems worse, provided Harden takes advantage of the opportunities available.

The Cavaliers didn't bring Harden aboard to watch him spend every possession negotiating with defenders until the shot clock starts filing complaints. His experience and playmaking should help Cleveland generate efficient offense, especially against opponents that haven't demonstrated consistent defensive execution.

Harden should make Milwaukee pay for its defensive weaknesses

Harden's recent performances illustrate why Cleveland needs him to provide more than occasional scoring production. He finished with 16 points against Washington but shot just 5-of-18 from the field, including 2-of-10 from three-point range.

He followed that performance with 24 points against Atlanta, although the Cavaliers still suffered a frustrating 114-111 defeat. Cleveland's offensive problems extended beyond Harden, but his ability to control possessions makes him an important part of the solution.

Milwaukee's early defensive struggles should create opportunities for Harden to attack mismatches, draw defensive attention and generate quality shots for teammates.

He doesn't need to force his way to 30 points to dominate the matchup. A productive performance could involve efficiently scoring while repeatedly creating advantages that Milwaukee struggles to contain.

The Cavaliers should be looking for ways to make the Bucks defend multiple actions rather than allowing their opponents to settle into predictable coverage.

Cleveland needs Harden to make scoring easier for everyone

Cleveland's loss to Atlanta demonstrated how quickly its offense can become uncomfortable when shots aren't falling. The Cavaliers managed just 16 points in the second quarter, converted 13 of their 42 three-point attempts and produced only four fast-break points.

Mitchell and Harden combined for 46 points, but Cleveland still struggled to generate enough consistent offense to protect its lead.

Those difficulties are exactly why Harden's playmaking should be such an important advantage. He can involve Mobley in pick-and-roll actions, create opportunities for Allen near the basket and find shooters when defenders commit additional attention to the ball.

The Cavaliers don't need every possession to become a personal scoring audition for their veteran guard. They need him to recognize which opportunities offer the best chance of producing efficient offense.

Harden has spent years manipulating defensive coverages, and Milwaukee's struggles should give him opportunities to demonstrate that experience without forcing Cleveland into difficult shots.

Harden's value should extend beyond his scoring total

Mitchell was already capable of carrying a significant offensive workload before Harden arrived, which means Cleveland's veteran addition needs to offer something beyond another player who can produce 20 points.

His greatest contribution should be making the offense more manageable for everyone else. Mobley can benefit from receiving the ball in favorable positions, Allen can find opportunities around the rim and Mitchell can spend fewer possessions creating difficult shots against organized defenses.

Harden also needs to remain aggressive enough as a scorer to prevent opponents from treating him exclusively as a passer. Finding that balance is essential if Cleveland wants its backcourt to become more than two talented players taking turns.

Milwaukee presents an opportunity to establish those habits against an opponent that has struggled defensively during the opening stretch.

The Cavaliers shouldn't need an offensive miracle to take advantage of a vulnerable defense, especially with the talent available throughout their rotation.

Harden has the experience to identify Milwaukee's weaknesses and the supporting cast to exploit them. Cleveland needs him to turn those advantages into efficient possessions rather than another exhausting evening of difficult basketball.

The Bucks' defense is offering the Cavaliers a chance to collect some easy money, and Harden should be the first player making sure Cleveland doesn't leave it on the table.