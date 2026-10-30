James Harden finally delivers his best Cavaliers game, and somehow Cleveland still loses

James Harden finally gave the Cleveland Cavaliers the kind of offensive performance they've been waiting for. And somehow, it still wasn't enough. After four games of frustrating shooting struggles, Harden delivered his best scoring performance of the young season Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks. He scored 24 points, connected on half his field-goal attempts and looked considerably more comfortable finding his offense.

It should have been an encouraging moment for a Cavaliers team that desperately needs its veteran guard to rediscover his scoring touch. Instead, Cleveland squandered a 15-point lead and suffered a 114-111 defeat. There's something really unsettling about that combination.

Harden finally showed signs of turning a corner, but the Cavaliers couldn't capitalize on it. And with Cleveland's schedule about to become significantly more demanding, that's a troubling development.

James Harden's shooting struggles have been impossible to ignore

For all the excitement surrounding Cleveland's championship ambitions, Harden's offensive efficiency has been an uncomfortable early-season concern. Entering Thursday's matchup, the former MVP was shooting just 32.7 percent from the field. That's an alarming number for someone expected to serve as one of Cleveland's primary offensive weapons alongside Donovan Mitchell.

His struggles had been difficult to overlook. Against Brooklyn, Harden managed just 12 points while shooting an abysmal 1-for-8 from the field. He followed that performance with 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting against Minnesota, then stumbled through another frustrating outing against Washington, connecting on only five of his 18 attempts.

Those aren't the shooting numbers Cleveland envisioned from a player with Harden's offensive résumé. Yes, he's capable of creating opportunities for teammates, drawing fouls and controlling the tempo of a game. But the Cavaliers didn't bring in a former scoring champion simply to watch him struggle to put the basketball through the hoop.

They need Harden to be a legitimate scoring threat. When opponents don't have to respect his ability to consistently convert shots, defending Cleveland becomes considerably easier. More attention can shift toward Mitchell. Driving lanes become more crowded. Offensive possessions become more difficult than they should be. And a Cavaliers team with championship aspirations cannot afford to have one of its biggest offensive weapons shooting barely one-third from the field.

Harden finally looked like the scorer Cleveland desperately needs

That's what made Thursday's performance against Atlanta so encouraging. Harden scored a season-high 24 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including three makes from beyond the arc. His 50 percent field-goal percentage represented his most efficient shooting performance of the regular season.

He also connected on seven of his nine free-throw attempts and led Cleveland in scoring. For the first time this season, Harden reached the 20-point mark. After watching him struggle to convert shots through the opening four games, Cavaliers fans finally had something encouraging to celebrate.

But even that performance comes with a sobering reminder.

Despite shooting 50 percent against Atlanta, Harden's season field-goal percentage improved to only 36.2 percent. That's how damaging his early struggles have been. One efficient night wasn't nearly enough to erase the previous four games.

And although Harden's scoring improved, his four assists represented his lowest total of the season. Cleveland needs him to find the right balance between creating his own offense and generating opportunities for everyone else. Thursday offered evidence that his shooting struggles don't have to define his season. Now he needs to prove it wasn't an isolated performance.

Cavaliers wasting Harden's best performance should concern everyone

Harden finally produced the offensive performance Cleveland needed, and the Cavaliers still found a way to lose. They jumped ahead of Atlanta by 15 points before completely losing control. A disastrous second quarter saw Cleveland score just 16 points, allowing the Hawks to erase the deficit and seize momentum.

Atlanta eventually built enough of an advantage to withstand Cleveland's late comeback attempt. And just like that, Harden's most encouraging offensive performance of the season became little more than a consolation prize. That's not how this is supposed to work.

The Cavaliers need Harden to improve because his early shooting numbers are unsustainable for a team expecting to compete for an NBA championship. But they also need to be capable of winning when he delivers. Otherwise, what's the point of having another elite offensive talent alongside Mitchell?

Cleveland shouldn't need both guards to produce spectacular performances just to survive ordinary regular-season matchups. The supporting cast has to contribute. The defense has to hold up. And Kenny Atkinson has to find a way to prevent the prolonged collapses that have already become an unwelcome feature of Cleveland's season.

The Cavaliers are now 3-2, with Milwaukee and two meetings against Oklahoma City approaching. That's hardly an ideal time to discover that even Harden's best offensive night isn't enough to guarantee a victory. There is still reason for optimism. Harden's performance against Atlanta suggests his shooting touch could finally be returning.

If Thursday was the beginning of a sustained improvement rather than a temporary reprieve, Cleveland's offense should become considerably more dangerous. But the Cavaliers cannot afford to waste those improvements while other problems continue undermining their success. Harden has to turn the corner.