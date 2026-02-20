James Harden completely rebuffed all doubters in just 4 games with Cavaliers

James Harden is already fulfilling everything the Cleveland Cavaliers needed from him when they dealt away All-Star point guard Darius Garland for the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer.

Cleveland officially entered a win-now, championship-chasing era when they added James Harden at the trade deadline. Harden, a former MVP and 11-time All-Star, reframed the Cavs' star core. While the Cavaliers had been built on a young, high-potential group, Harden's arrival shifted the focus to winning this year and being one of the best challengers in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers are 4-0 since adding Harden. While they have not faced the NBA's elite squads outside of the Denver Nuggets in that stretch, Harden has already displayed the exact kind of leadership the Cavs need.

Before joining the Cavs, Harden was averaging 25.4 points and 8.1 assists with the LA Clippers as the team tried to crawl back into Play-In contention despite a horrendous start to the regular season. Harden's efforts had given the Clips a surge, bringing them back into the postseason fold.

Now, with the Cavaliers, he had to prove that he could be an offensive engine within a preset system. Garland had helped establish the newest generation of Cavs success, breaking out as a star guard in the 2021-22 season. His crafty footwork and decisive passing perfectly set up Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley on rolls and lobs.

If Harden wanted to help the Cavaliers take the next step, he would have to fit into the movement offense in place. Throughout Harden's career, he has often been a high-usage, isolation player both as a scorer and passer. Though he is capable of singlehandedly breaking down a defensive scheme with his methodical approach to offense, many have viewed this as a negative for a team-based offense.

Defensively, Harden is a step up from Garland but is not an elite defender, either. He stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 220 pounds, which make him more capable of absorbing contact and switching onto bigger assignments. His effort, however, can lack and has been a harsh drawback on some of his teams.

Naturally, trading the star who kickstarted the modern era for a player who has forced his way out of numerous teams in recent years was a divisive move, to say the least. In just four games, though, Harden has dispelled all those concerns.

Harden is exactly what the Cavaliers need

Often labeled as a ball hog and selfish player, Harden has been a truly pass-first floor general incessant on elevating and uplifting his teammates. In his first three games with the Cavs, Harden notched two double-doubles, one with points and rebounds and the other with points and assists.

After All-Star break, Harden immediately followed his three-game stretch with 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals against the Brooklyn Nets. Harden has already established great on-court chemistry with Jarrett Allen and Jaylon Tyson, perfectly navigating screen-and-roll opportunities with both players.

Harden is running up and down the court, getting back on defense and making smart reads as a help defender. While he is not the best one-on-one defensive option, his help defense and rotations have been critical in the Cavaliers' recent defensive approach.

It has not just been Harden's passing or his defensive energy that have proven his fit in Cleveland, though. His basketball IQ and shot selection have been the real difference makers.

Against the Nets, Harden knocked down his first five shots, ending the night six-of-eight from the field and three-of-five from the arc. With Cleveland, Harden is shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range on 6.3 attempts per game.

Overall, Harden has taken a step back in volume in favor of efficiency and overall offensive impact. Harden is averaging 11 shots per game as a Cavalier, compared to 17.5 with the Clippers. Harden has used his offensive gravity to open opportunities for others, especially Allen. By drawing defenders out of the paint and towards the three-point line, Harden is quickly dishing out a dime to Allen or another cutter like Tyson or Sam Merrill.

Harden's usage rate is down to 22.9 percent, the lowest he has seen since his Oklahoma City Thunder days as a sixth man. Harden is using his presence and value to take his teammates to the next level rather than taking over the team like many feared he would do.

For all of Harden's postseason lowlights and his embarrassing losses, there is a reason why he has never missed the Playoffs in the first 16 years of his career. With the Cavaliers, he will extend his streak to 17 seasons in a row.

The concerns and worry surrounding James Harden joining the Cleveland Cavaliers were not without merit. There was no reason to view the trade as an absolute victory for the Cavs. Harden is one of the best players the NBA has ever seen, but he has also built a reputation on postseason embarrassments just like the last four years for the Cavs. Still, the small, early sample size of the Harden era in Cleveland should be cause for a lot of hope and excitement for what is to come.