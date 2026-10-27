James Harden's clutch scoring and playmaking prove Cavaliers fans shouldn't jump ship

James Harden didn't need a 40-point performance to remind Cleveland Cavaliers fans why he's such an important part of this team.

After averaging just 14 points through his first two games, Harden delivered 19 points and nine assists in Cleveland's thrilling 127-125 overtime victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Timberwolves.

More importantly, he showed the basketball intelligence and unselfishness that make him valuable even when his own offense isn't consistently clicking. Harden understood when Cleveland needed him to score and when his teammates were better positioned to make something happen.

Harden's impact went well beyond the box score

The Cavaliers faced a serious challenge against a Minnesota team that entered Monday's matchup 3-0, having won its first three games by at least 20 points. Cleveland eventually found itself trailing by 15, but Harden helped lead the comeback.

He scored eight points during an important third-quarter rally, providing much-needed offense as the Cavaliers fought their way back into contention. His biggest basket came late in regulation.

With Cleveland needing a score, Harden connected on a floater that tied the game at 113 and helped force overtime. That was the kind of moment Cavaliers fans needed to see from their veteran guard. However, his nine assists deserve just as much appreciation.

Harden didn't spend the entire game trying to force his offense into rhythm. He continued creating opportunities for his teammates and remained involved even when scoring wasn't coming easily. That's what makes his performance encouraging.

He contributed when Cleveland needed points, but he also recognized that winning required more than his individual scoring.

Cavaliers needs this version of James Harden

Donovan Mitchell finished with 26 points and seven assists, including a clutch fadeaway in overtime that gave Cleveland the lead for good. Evan Mobley added 18 points and 10 rebounds, providing another reminder of the offensive talent surrounding Harden.

Those contributions help explain why Harden's willingness to facilitate matters so much. Cleveland doesn't need him competing with Mitchell for the most shots every night. It needs him helping the offense function while remaining dangerous enough to punish defenses when opportunities arise.At 37, Harden shouldn't be expected to carry the Cavaliers' scoring responsibilities every game. Fortunately, he doesn't have to.

His passing can create easier opportunities for Mobley, while his experience gives Cleveland another player capable of making important decisions under pressure. When Mitchell has the better matchup, Harden can get him the basketball. When defenses focus too heavily on Cleveland's other scorers, Harden can attack himself. That balance could become one of the Cavaliers' greatest offensive strengths.

Cavaliers fans should be encouraged by what Harden just showed them

One game doesn't eliminate every concern about Harden's age, shooting efficiency or consistency. However, Monday's performance should remind fans why judging him after two games was premature. He helped Cleveland erase a substantial deficit, delivered a crucial basket in regulation and contributed nine assists against an undefeated opponent. There will undoubtedly be nights when his shot isn't falling.

What matters is whether Harden can continue finding ways to help Cleveland win regardless of his scoring total. Against Minnesota, he provided an encouraging answer. The Cavaliers have enough offensive firepower to compete with anybody. What they need is someone who can recognize when to score, when to distribute and when to trust his teammates.

Against Minnesota, James Harden showed he can still be that guy.