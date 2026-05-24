Jalen Brunson is showing Cavaliers how obvious their James Harden blunder was

Jalen Brunson’s dissection of James Harden has been well documented at this point. But it’s more than that. Brunson and the rest of the New York Knicks are making the Cleveland Cavaliers’ James Harden mistake more obvious by the day. Not that he’s a bad defender, but that he doesn’t even try enough on that end of the court.

When the Cavs first traded for Harden, the move was criticized. Harden has built quite the playoff reputation for himself, but the Cavs made the move anyway. And now, as the Cavaliers have squared off against the Knicks, it’s actually his defense (not his inefficient offense) that has been the biggest problem.

Harden isn’t just getting bullied by Brunson. At times, it looks like he’s not even giving his full effort. And for the Eastern Conference finals, that’s a problem.

Jalen Brunson is making the Cavaliers realize that James Harden doesn't always try on defense

It’s one thing to be a subpar defender. There are plenty of those around the league, and a lot of them are amazing players. Brunson himself isn’t the best defender.

But it’s another thing not to try on the defensive end. And a lot of the time throughout the course of this series, that’s what Harden has been doing. Or at least, that’s what it looks like has been happening.

In Game 3 -- after two straight rough defensive games from Harden -- Brunson was once again elite. He had 30 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. New York took a 3-0 series lead with its victory.

The entire NBA world knew what the Cavaliers were walking into when they traded Darius Garland for Harden. On the surface, they were getting an upgrade, but Harden’s playoff reputation preceded him. And his defensive reputation preceded that.

Brunson has been the best player on the floor for the entire series. He’s attacked Harden every chance he’s gotten, and most of the time, he hasn’t been met with much resistance.

Garland may have struggled just as much on the defensive end. But that’s not the point. The point is, the Cavs made their big-swing trade. They made a huge move to try to help Donovan Mitchell win a title.

And that move was to add a guy who only tries on the defensive end sometimes. A guy who isn’t efficient enough in the postseason. And that guy is someone they are trying to put up against Brunson.

That’s a horrible decision. One that the Cavs should have known was a mistake before they made it. One that never should have happened if the Cavs wanted to make a serious run against the East’s cream of the crop.

Now, Brunson is showing them the error of their ways.