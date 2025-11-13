It's becoming crystal clear the Cavaliers quietly won the brutal 2019 NBA Draft

The 2019 NBA Draft has flown under the radar as one of the more disappointing classes in recent memory. The expectations were set pretty high. The actual results have left a lot to be desired. That is, for teams that are not the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland selected Darius Garland with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. In only his second season, the Cavaliers guard was already showing plenty of promise regarding the type of pro he could be. By the end of his third campaign, Garland was an All-Star.

The fantastic floor general has since collected another All-Star selection to his name, bringing his total up to two after a very successful individual season in 2024-25. That ties him for the most of anyone in his draft class.

Those other two players that Garland is tied with, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, are both in tremendously awkward spots in their careers. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers point guard is a core member of a championship hopeful in Cleveland. Given where the next few years could take us, Garland is in position to easily solidify himself as the best player in his class.

Darius Garland's steady present and future is separating him from his peers

There could be an argument to be made that Cleveland will eventually need to make some massive changes and those might have to include moving their point guard. Even if the Cavs fail in bringing home a second championship and Garland is traded elsewhere, one would have confidence in him landing on his feet.

There is a lot to be said about that when comparing his situation to that of his peers.

For as much as Garland's untimely injuries have hurt the Cavaliers, it could be worse. Zion offers a great example of that.

Williamson has to be the most frustrating star to get behind. When the New Orleans Pelicans forward is on the court, the individual talent is abundantly clear to everyone. Relying on him to stay healthy has been a gamble like no other during his NBA career.

Morant has offered an equally frustrating experience. Statistically, one could easily argue the Memphis Grizzlies point guard outshines the other two here. However, struggles with injuries and off-court issues have plagued Morant. NBA circles are quickly debating if Ja has peaked and how long until his time in Memphis is over.

Sometimes talent only gets you so far too. Offering an oddly specific example from the 2000s era of NBA basketball, who remembers when the Denver Nuggets paired Carmelo Anthony with Allen Iverson?

On paper, Melo and AI were the far more talented duo. However, once the former had Iverson swapped out for Chauncey Billups, the Nuggets superstar made the first Western Conference Finals appearance of his career.

Sometimes the player with the gaudier numbers may not truly be the better, or at least more valuable, hooper. One could certainly make that case with Morant and Garland.

Tyler Herro, RJ Barrett, Daniel Gafford, Cameron Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, and Rui Hachimura all stick out as some of the more notable names from the 2019 class too. Would any of them really get the nod over Garland?

The longer the date moves away from when this draft took place, the better the Cavaliers look. In a year that failed to deliver on lofty expectations at the top, Garland continues to push himself towards being its headliner.