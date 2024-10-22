How to watch Cavaliers games in 2024-25 with and without cable: Full streaming guide
NBA opening day has finally arrived, and the Cleveland Cavaliers will make their debut on October 23 on the road against the Toronto Raptors.
The Cavs enter the year with a nearly identical roster and brand new coaching staff led by Kenny Atkinson. After last year's playoff run, Cleveland has become one of the Eastern Conference's more polarizing contenders among analysts. Still, some national commentators place the Cavs near the top of the conference. The yearly NBA GM survey ranked Cleveland as the third-best team in the East.
With much to prove this season, the Cavaliers will be a must-watch franchise this year. As fans prepare for opening night, they will have a plethora of viewing options; however, the array of options may be intimidating to understand where to watch and when. This list will guide fans to the right places for each game.
How to watch the Cavaliers with cable
Local broadcasts
Clevelanders can watch every Cavs game on the newly rebranded FanDuel Sports Network (formerly known as Bally Sports). Despite the new branding, the same beloved Cavs broadcast team will make a return, with some changes.
National broadcasts
The Cavaliers will play 16 nationally televised games this season. Four will be available on TNT, four on ESPN, and eight are broadcast on NBA TV. All times provided are in Eastern Time.
Date
Opponent
Channel
11/01 at 7:00pm
Orlando Magic
ESPN
11/04 at 7:00pm
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA TV
11/09 at 7:30pm
Brooklyn Nets
NBA TV
11/19 at 7:00pm
Boston Celtics (NBA Cup)
TNT
11/29 at 2:30pm
Atlanta Hawks (NBA Cup)
NBA TV
12/05 at 7:00pm
Denver Nuggets
NBA TV
12/20 at 7:30pm
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA TV
01/14 at 7:00pm
Indiana Pacers
TNT
01/27 at 7:00pm
Detroit Pistons
NBA TV
02/21 at 7:00pm
New York Knicks
ESPN
02/25 at 7:30pm
Orlando Magic
TNT
02/28 at 7:30pm
Boston Celtics
ESPN
03/02 at 3:30pm
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA TV
03/05 at 7:00pm
Miami Heat
ESPN
04/10 at 7:00pm
Indiana Pacers
TNT
04/11 at 7:30pm
New York Knicks
NBA TV
The Cavs face a multitude of fierce opponents on national TV, but their schedule includes an array of exciting matches on local broadcasters, too. Fans will be excited for Cleveland's key dates to test their resolve and potential.
How to watch Cavs games without cable
FanDuel Sports Network app
FanDuel Sports Network offers a subscription service to watch all live games. Fans can sign up here with an account or their cable provider.
FanDuel Sports Network offers fans a platform to watch the most games possible, including all local games. As long as FanDuel Sports Network is broadcasting the game on television, fans may stream it from their app or website.
FuboTV
FuboTV includes FanDuel Sports Network (regional restrictions apply) alongside select national games (excluding TNT). Fans can also watch NBA LeaguePass games through FuboTV (blackouts apply).
FuboTV's plans range from $32.99 to $99.99/month
Hulu + Live TV (national games only)
While Hulu does not include FanDuel Sports Network, fans can watch ESPN, TNT and ABC games on this platform.
Hulu + Live TV plans cost $76.99/month.
YouTube TV (national games only)
Unfortunately, YouTube TV also only offers national games, but fans can still find games on ESPN, ABC and TNT.
Fans can begin a YouTube TV subscription for $72.99/ month.
Out-of-market Cavaliers streaming options
NBA League Pass
Fans can watch Cavaliers games with a NBA League Pass subscription. Live streaming games, replays, video highlights and more are available on League Pass, but blackout restrictions apply for each franchise based on location and local broadcast providers.
"Blackout restrictions include your local NBA team(s) and all nationally televised games. Blacked-out games will be available for viewing after the game has concluded."- NBA.com
League Pass includes a student discount, providing the service for $9.99/month. Otherwise, fans can subscribe to League Pass for $16.99/month with commercials. Removing commercials raises the prices to $24.99/month. Subscribing for the full season offers a slight discount at $109.99 (w/ ads) or $159.99 (w/o ads).
For fans interested in watching in-person, the Cleveland Cavaliers return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time on Friday, October 25 to host former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the Detroit Pistons.