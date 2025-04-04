How the Cavaliers' latest roster move builds for future success

The Cleveland Cavaliers are doubling down on a winning strategy, adding another big wing to the roster.

With just a half dozen games left in the regular season, the Cavaliers signed 26-year-old wing Chuma Okeke for the rest of the season. Though a short-term deal, Okeke adds another layer of wing depth that could be crucial for the Cavs in the final days of the season.

After years of struggling to find size on the wing, Cleveland added De'Andre Hunter in a win-now trade deadline move. Hunter's presence in The Land has shown positive impact, both as an offensive sharpshooter and athletic defender. The former Atlanta Hawks' 6'8" frame gives the Cavaliers needed strength and size on the perimeter, adding to the proof of concept built by Dean Wade's Cavs tenure.

Okeke, a 6'8" wing, has shown flashes of real potential, shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range in seven games with the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Cavs only have a small sample size in the NBA this season, Okeke has had consistent success in the G League, averaging 17.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 28 games played. Okeke has scored efficiently, posting 42.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from deep on 9.0 threes attempted per game.

Ultimately, the former 16th pick is an extra body on the bench and in practices as the Cavaliers prepare for a long playoff run. Come the offseason, his future with the organization is unpredictable, but he could prove to be more valuable than initially expected.

Okeke makes sense for Cleveland's long term

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson prioritizes depth, extending his rotation to 11 or 12 players seemingly every night. With just two big wings on payroll, an injury to Hunter or Wade can significantly alter his lineup options. Okeke provides a solution.

According to Chris Fedor's Subtext (subscription required), Dean Wade did not travel with the team on their current road trip to avoid spreading his illness ahead of the postseason. This gives the newest Cavalier a chance to serve spot minutes in Atkinson's rotation alongside buyout veteran Javonte Green.

Atkinson has seen success implementing late roster adds, namely Green. The 31-year-old veteran joined the Cavaliers following a buyout agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite not playing every game, Green has made numerous impact plays, intercepting passes and running in transition. If Okeke can serve a role in the final few games, he could be a priority for the Cavs' offseason.

Okeke's physical build and potential fits what the Cavaliers are building. If he can assimilate to the culture in practice, showing a strong work ethic and meshing with the Cavs' core pieces, then he could be a low-cost signing this offseason. With the Westchester Knicks, Okeke has gone on a tear, constantly moving on offense, making plays both on and off the ball. He is confident shooting off the catch or a pick-and-pop action. With the ball, he is a willing passer, talented driver and team player.

G League success is not guaranteed to translate to the Association, and Okeke has already had roughly five seasons to prove his fit in the big league. Still, Cleveland has certainly realized now that there is no such thing as too many two-way wing players. With a star backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell supported off the bench by Ty Jerome, finding impactful wings to place in the rotation with them is the primary key to success for Cleveland.

Admittedly, Okeke does not present to be as good as Hunter, but his NBA career is not too different from Wade or Craig Porter, Jr. The Cavaliers routinely find talent hidden in the G League, a strategy that will become increasingly important as the team's payroll rises exponentially with four maximum extensions set to activate in the near future.

If Okeke can show a flash of talent and proves to fit in the culture during practices and travel, the Cleveland Cavaliers could have discovered another long-term piece for the aspiring Eastern Conference titan.