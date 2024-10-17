Highlights and lowlights from Cavaliers' first look at division rival
Lowlights
1. The defense was not nasty enough for half the game
The Cavaliers, who used their starters for heavy minutes, conceded nine of 18 trifectas and 60 digits in the first half, keeping the Pistons in the game. Simone Fontecchio did the most damage from this territory with three of five makes.
Additionally, the Pistons tallied 53.7 percent of field goal attempts in the first half, hurting the Cavaliers from all areas.
Yet, the strongest showing defensively was in the third quarter, when holding the Pistons eight of 21 shots. Then Porter had an impressive chase down block on Javante McCoy in the fourth.
2. Poor shooting on the arc and at the line
The main group converted four of 16 triples for the game. Mitchell had three of six makes, and Mobley made one of two. Garland and LeVert missed all eight 3-point attempts. Plenty of thse misses were makeable enough looks.
Max Strus’ absence from a hip injury had a negative effect on the offense down the stretch. The team needs his 3-point shooting.
Despite lots of trips to the line, the squad converted 65.2 percent in the first half. Then they made eight of 14 in the second half. Yikes. Hoopers missing at the charity line don’t look professional.