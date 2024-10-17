Highlights and lowlights from Cavaliers' first look at division rival
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Detroit Pistons on the road in their third preseason game, 92-108. It was a first look at former Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad. This match featured seven ties and seven lead changes. This was also a tune-up game to get the starters- Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen- in shape.
The Pistons were the nastier team, smacking the Cavs in the mouth with a 10-point lead in under six minutes via splashed trays, dunks and scores on the break. On top of that, Cleveland’s passes were careless and not helping the situation.
But the energy shifted soon after Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson called a stoppage to regroup. The Wine and Gold then ended the frame on a 23-8 run.
As the half went on, the Cavaliers briefly mixed in a zone with man-to-man coverage and outworked the Pistons in the paint and trips to the line. Jarrett Allen was the leading scorer through this span with 16 points on seven of eight looks.
At halftime, the Wine and Gold led 61-60. They scored 28 points in the paint, nine via second chances and 14 on the break.
Subsequently, the main group started the third quarter. The defense was up to standard, holding the hosts to 38 percent shooting, but the offense stalled in the mud. The fourth quarter started with the Cavaliers down 75-81. Coach Atkinson used this period to get the background players- Craig Porter Jr., JG Thor, Georges Niang, Jaylon Tyson and Luke Travers- some minutes.
Let’s review the highlights and lowlights.
1. Donovan Mitchell looked explosive
In spite of registering 36 percent of first-half shots, Spida was explosive on the dribble, creating separation on the drive and on step-backs for triples. He also picked up four assists and had just one giveaway.
He also played more as a connector in eight second-half minutes.
2. Cleveland's defense
The activity in the passing lanes was some of the best work the Cavaliers showed on defense in the first half. They disrupted actions with quick hands deflecting passes as the first half progressed. Garland racked up four steals in that span (finished with six), and Mitchell plus LeVert also contributed.
Isaac Okoro came off the bench and instantly disrupted the action by sticking his man and playing help defense.
3. Nice moves from Mobley
In the first quarter, Mobley had a gorgeous 10-foot hook over Isaiah Stewart, made a cut-and-score on the right side, buried a catch-and-shoot left-wing triple plus added three freebies. He also looked smooth on a face-up move from the top of the key to the rim that got him to the line.
Defensively, he did well, notching two blocks and bothering the deep and close shot.
4. Getting to the line
The Cavaliers did an exceptional job of forcing Detroit into illegal contact. The first half produced 23 free throw attempts, making 15. And in the second half, the Cavaliers earned 14 more shots, logging eight.
It’s not sustainable to take so many freebies, but if the Cavaliers can generate this type of action, they will put opponents in foul trouble and create mismatches when the reserve comes in.