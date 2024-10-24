Grading 3 new bold blockbuster Cleveland Cavaliers trade proposals
Trade No. 3 - Cavs sell low on All-Star for expensive veteran
In the most confusing trade of this piece, Michael Pina of The Ringer suggested the Cavs could move Jarrett Allen to the Chicago Bulls for a 34-year-old Nikola Vucevic.
Admittedly, Pina said this trade is only semi-serious, and the Cavs do get a haul in draft capital for Allen. But, there is such a large skill gap between Allen and Vucevic there's just not much to say about this deal. It speaks for itself. It is lopsided in Chicago's favor, sets the Cavaliers back as contenders and devalues Allen.
Pina recognized the complications for Cleveland, saying the deal is a bid that the 34-year-old center bounces back and his three-pointers again. Although the picks would be enticing, Vucevic is a negative contract and is regressing.
There's no need to waste time. This is a bad trade for the Cavaliers. It goes up one letter grade in favor of the potential value those picks could have in a future trade or as a young player on a rookie deal. But, trading Jarrett Allen for a significant downgrade and the hope of a promise with trade pick should cost the Cavs' front office their jobs.
As it stands, the Cleveland Cavaliers will trust in their core four as currently constructed. In time, there may be a move to be made. Whether it adds a fifth core starter or moves on from one or more of the core is yet to be decided. These trades all have their merit, but they are unrealistic and create new problems while solving old ones for the Cavs.