Grading 3 new bold blockbuster Cleveland Cavaliers trade proposals
Trade No. 1 - Cavaliers trade youth for a former superstar rival
The Cavaliers fanbase has an undying grudge against one organization - specifically one player - after the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Cavs four times in four years. After losing in 2016, the Warriors added Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Kevin Durant via sign-and-trade, shifting the power balance in the NBA for the foreseeable future.
Two teams later, Kevin Durant finds himself on the Phoenix Suns with more question marks than answers. Ever since he joined the Suns, viewers have suggested Durant could force his way out of another franchise. Most recently, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested Cleveland could be the next team to host the 36-year-old superstar.
For this trade to happen, the Cavaliers would have to hope fans could forget the end of the last decade. If Durant brought a second championship to the city, his past rivalry may be forgiven. But, the initial impact of losing the two players that helped usher in the newest era of Cleveland basketball would be heavily emotional, to say the least.
Buckley, though, does propose good reason for the deal. The Cavaliers have searched for a star wing and shooter with size ever since adding Mitchell, and Buckley suggests that Durant is the perfect answer. While Durant has grown injury prone in recent seasons, playing alongside two younger stars could give Durant enough breathing room to manage his health while on the court.
As for the Suns, Mobley and Garland give them a future core and present star power. Phoenix is a wildly top-heavy team with little frontcourt strength. Although adding Garland gives the Suns three guards on max deals with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Mobley makes the Suns' frontcourt and defense instantly better.
Still, Durant could prove to be a short rental as he nears the end of his career. Surrendering the Cavs' two best young players for a wish that KD could stay healthy for a full Finals run again is a lot more than Cleveland afford. Additionally, Durant is almost 10 years older than Allen, so the Cavaliers would have to search for another wing soon enough to continue the Mitchell-Allen era.
This trade is not horrible or unbelievable. If the Cavaliers are surging in the Eastern Conference with Mitchell and Allen while Mobley and Garland lag behind, the reality that those two are on the trade block could suddenly become more viable than ever expected. But, in any scenario, adding Kevin Durant is highly unlikely, and his time in Cleveland would severely shorten the Cavs' championship window.