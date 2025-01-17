While the Cleveland Cavaliers may have a silent trade deadline, the perfect answer to their lackluster frontcourt depth may have just emerged on the market.

Cleveland has looked fantastic this season, but not perfect. The Cavaliers have a noticeable lack of depth in the frontcourt. Outside of two star bigs with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs have very little power in the post. Tristan Thompson has been less-than-serviceable in his sparse minutes, making a backup center the clearest area of need for the Cavaliers.

With the trade buzzer approaching, Cleveland will probably stay silent as they have the last two deadlines. However, the Cavs are one strategic addition away from separating themselves from their competition as a Finals favorite. Finding a tall 3-and-D wing could bolster their forward depth, but the Cavaliers have few trade assets to outbid any other suitors. Alternatively, the center market may be the best place for a buyer to search through this year.

With floor-spacing bigs like Jonas Valanciunas hitting the market, many franchises will pivot their focus to the Washington Wizards veteran. The Cavaliers, though, could strike a deal for a young interior force who has lost value due to an unlucky string of injuries.

Building the trade

According to Mike Scotto, Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III is available for multiple second-round picks at the deadline. While the Cavaliers only have one first-round pick available for trade other than a swap, Cleveland has a plethora of second-round options to deal.

Williams, a 27-year-old former Boston Celtic established himself as one of the best rim defenders in the NBA when he was a young and upcoming big man. Unfortunately, in the last three seasons, he has only appeared in 53 contests. In his fourth seasons, though, Williams averaged 10 points, 2.2 blocks and 9.6 rebounds in 61 games. In a smaller, low-minute role with the Cavs, a healthy Williams could be an integral piece of a championship contender.

In this move, the Cavaliers add Williams and another young prospect, Toumani Camara, for two high-impact role players. In exchange for two talented wings Isaac Okoro and Sam Merrill, the Cavs bolster their frontcourt and add a promising big wing to the roster.

Considering Mobley and Allen will eat most of the minutes in the post, acquiring Williams alone would be a costly move for Cleveland. Camara serves as a sweetener, as the Cavaliers send back proven talent on good deals and a stockpile of future draft capital.

For the Blazers, Okoro presents a long-term wing partner for Deni Avdija and a lockdown defender to pair alongside a young backcourt. Merill is on an expiring contract, meaning Portland could part ways if the partnership doesn't work well. The Trail Blazers have an unproven young core, making two veterans impactful mentors for players like Deni Avdija and Scoot Henderson to learn from.

How, then, should the Cavs react to this deal?

Do the Cavaliers say yes?

If Cleveland entertains the idea of Williams and Camara, the Cavaliers may hope not to include Okoro in any deals this year, instead offering a package centered Georges Niang. But, a deal that adds another combo forward to the lineup could pack the wing too much, making Okoro and Merrill fall in the rotation.

Earlier this season, Okoro was the Cavs' best starting small forward option. Once he recovers from a shooting slump caused by a nagging shoulder injury, he may once again prove to be a starting-caliber wing. With Dean Wade and Max Strus on the roster, too, Okoro could be considered expendable in a package for this duo from Oregon.

For the Cavs, Williams would only play spot minutes when one of Allen or Mobley are hurt or need extra rest. Unfortunately for Time Lord, any high-usage role could lead to another run-in with the injury bug. Cleveland gives him a perfect spot to stay an impactful role player without being hurt.

As for Camara, he could help the Cavaliers handle big wings defensively. Offensively, Camara has averaged 9.8 points this season while shooting 34.5 percent from three-point range. He has also grabbed 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes per game. The 6'8" Belgium-born forward is still relatively unproven, but at 24 years old, Cleveland could have time to develop him with veteran forwards Wade and Max Strus to lean on in the mean time.

Ultimately, the idea of Williams is better than the reality. On paper, he could fit perfectly with the Cleveland Cavaliers - if he stays healthy. Otherwise, the Cavs could lose one of their best role players for an oft-injured big man. Camara is intriguing but is overall an unknown at this point. The Cavaliers have plenty of reasons to stay quiet at the deadline and plenty more to make a move. This deal, however, is too questionable to make a concrete declaration.