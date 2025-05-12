Latest Giannis report should have Cavaliers lurking as a sneaky fit

The moment the NBA has been waiting for has officially arrived: Giannis Antetokounmpo has declared that he's open to being traded. It must be noted that Antetokounmpo hasn't formally requested a trade, but for the Cleveland Cavaliers, a door has quietly opened to championship glory.

Few will label the Cavaliers as a likely trade partner for their division rival Milwaukee Bucks, but it's a real possibility that Koby Altman must consider.

Antetokounmpo has spent the past 12 seasons tormenting Cleveland, with displays that have ranged from untapped potential to unquestioned dominance. Unfortunately, the stability of his team has progressively eroded, thus opening the door for a potential trade.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Antetkounmpo isn't ready to commit to being traded, but he is open to exploring that possibility.

"The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise's third consecutive postseason exit in the first round, but, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN."

The Cavaliers would need to move mountains to get something done, but if Altman is able to clear the path, then an Antetokounmpo trade would make sense for everyone involved.

Cavaliers an unlikely but valid fit based on package it can offer

Cleveland will have hurdles as far as completing a trade is concerned, primarily due to the fact that it will enter the offseason needing to get under the second apron. If it fails to, then it'll be unable to combine multiple salaries to match Antetokounmpo's projected $54.1 million salary, thus rendering any potential interest null and void.

Thankfully, there are ways for the Cavaliers to get under the second apron, including potentially trading Isaac Okoro, before exploring a deal for Antetokounmpo.

In the event that said opportunity is created, Cleveland would need to accept the harsh reality that two franchise cornerstones would need to go. It'd be unfortunate, but an Antetokounmpo trade package would likely need to include All-Star center Jarrett Allen and two-time All-Star point guard Darius Garland.

Any additional assets needed to get the deal over the finish line would likely include draft picks that Altman would need to find a way to muster.

Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland: A star-caliber return for Milwaukee

In the event that the trade goes through, Milwaukee would begin its rebuild with two All-Stars who would arguably benefit from a change of scenery. Cleveland would likely prefer to pair Antetokounmpo with Evan Mobley, thus making Allen sadly redundant.

Garland, meanwhile, has been essential, especially late in games, but he's also on a team that has two other scoring guards taking touches away from him in Ty Jerome and Donovan Mitchell.

In Milwaukee, Garland could take over as the clear No. 1 perimeter player. Damian Lillard could miss the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and even if he doesn't, he'll be a 35-year-old scoring guard on a team that may need to reset sooner than later.

In either scenario, Garland would have the ability to run the offense without having to split touches with two other high-volume backcourt players.

As for Allen, he would slot in as the team's new franchise center. That would likely lead to more recognition for the star-caliber contributions he provides on a nightly basis, as well as an influx of opportunities on the offensive end of the floor.

It would be difficult to see two of the players who turned the Cavaliers around leave after a 64-win season, but Milwaukee would have every reason to consider the offer.

Cavaliers form a new Big Three with Antetokounmpo, Mitchell, Mobley

If Antetokounmpo is looking for an opportunity to instantly contend, then Cleveland is the place to go. The Cavaliers would boast a legitimate Big Three with Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley at the heart of everything they do.

The upside would be remarkable, as Antetokounmpo and Mobley each have a Defensive Player of the Year award on their respective résumés, and Mitchell is an elite postseason scorer.

With Mitchell reliable for explosive scoring outings, Antetokounmpo could pick his spots in the way he'd hoped to when Milwaukee added Lillard. He would also be forming an unparalleled defensive interior with Mobley.

Not only would Antetokounmpo and Mobley thrive when defending the rim, but they'd provide constant relief to one another as free-roaming stoppers capable of stifling plays at their source.

Furthermore, Cleveland would likely be able to retain several of its valuable supporting players. That would likely include De'Andre Hunter and Max Strus, and it could leave the door open for the team to re-sign Jerome or Sam Merrill.

The Cavaliers have more work to do to be able to make an official offer, but they should be viewed as a dark-horse candidate to land Antetokounmpo based on what they can offer to the player and franchise alike.