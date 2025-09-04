Ex-Cavaliers starter is making a reunion a no-brainer

As international competition becomes a greater platform for standout players to carve a path to the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to take notice to breakout candidates this summer.

Last season, forgotten NBA forward Guerschon Yabusele rebuilt his career after years overseas. When he became one of France's best prospects in the 2024 Olympics, Yabusele earned a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and proved himself to be a solid role player in the modern league. Ahead of Lauri Markkanen's 2022-23 Most Improved Player season, he had a tremendous breakout in international play.

The increase in worldwide talent has broken the mold of being drafted to the NBA young as the only path to the league. As Cleveland explores options to fill the 14th roster spot to reach the Association's minimum roster size, the FIBA and EuroLeague stages could be perfect opportunities to find that final piece of the puzzle.

From incoming rookies looking to jumpstart a career to veterans seeking a redemption like Yabusele, the Cavs have a promising selection. With financial restrictions forced upon the Cavaliers by the new luxury tax second apron, signing a hidden gem across the ocean to a veteran minimum could be the perfect move.

Rather than taking a risk on an unknown, though, the Cavaliers' recent injury woes with Max Strus leave a hole for a proven talent on the wing. This year's summer EuroLeague play has proven that a former Cleveland fan favorite is exactly what the team needs right now.

The Cavaliers finally need to reunite with Cedi Osman

After one season with the San Antonio Spurs, Cedi Osman left the NBA for a Turkish basketball club in 2023. Since then, he has continued to be a steady two-way contributor, excelling as a floor-spacing wing and a hustling defender.

Osman played a pivotal role in a perfect start for his team in EuroLeague, averaging over 20 points on efficient shooting in the first two wins over Czechia and Latvia. His strong performances have been a highlight of Panathinaikos' early play, making him an early star for the club. As he continues to dominate overseas and prove himself as a legitimate basketball talent, the Cavaliers cannot ignore the value he brought to the organization years prior.

While Osman was never a core member of the Cavaliers during his NBA career, his steady presence off the bench was a reliability that few fans enjoyed during the rebuilding era. As a Cavalier, Osman averaged 9.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per night from 2018 until 2023. He steadily improved his three-point shooting and was a trustworthy defensive talent. While he could lack in consistent production, his constant energy and infectious attitude made him a perfect fit in the locker room.

The Cavaliers ended Osman's tenure as part of the Max Strus sign-and-trade from the Miami Heat. While there has never been any confirmed mutual interest in a reunion, the Cavs' current forward depth took a hit from Strus' new injury and could open up a perfect rotation spot for Osman.

If Osman has interest in another chance for an NBA title, returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of a year as the favorite to win the conference is the ideal option for him. The veteran wing may be content playing in his home country again, but one final chance with his NBA home is something the Cavs cannot ignore chasing.

