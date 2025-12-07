Former Cavaliers contributor is already an afterthought on his new team

The 2025-26 NBA regular season is a quarter of the way through and Georges Niang is starting to become a name many forget still plays in the league. The former Cleveland Cavaliers contributor has yet to take the court in this campaign, leaving no notable impact to be spoken of.

Niang has missed the season so far due to an offseason ailment. The Utah Jazz forward suffered a left foot injury that has kept him out of action. The former Cav has entered return-to-play protocols, meaning his on-court debut is due to happen in the near future.

When it does, Niang could finally have his opportunity to return to relevancy. The Jazz sit in a position where they could actually benefit from what the veteran forward brought to the Cavaliers.

Georges Niang could help the Jazz push for a Play-In spot

The (never-ending) rebuild in Utah will obviously take priority when it comes to personnel decisions. Playing time will be allocated appropriately to the young guys who stand to benefit from it the most in the long-term, allowing the Jazz to become a real threat some day.

In the present, though, Utah has an opportunity to get their youngster something that has eluded them in recent years: playoff experience.

At the very least, the Jazz can easily get themselves in the mix for the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference. With how underwhelming several teams have been towards the bottom of the West, Utah finds themselves in a position to firmly assert themselves among that group.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers occupy the ninth and 10th seeds in the conference. Both of those organizations are below .500, just like the Jazz, with very little separating them from the young group.

If Utah decides this is the year to make the extra push and allow their players a taste of competitive basketball, Niang can offer a strong lift. Despite being sent packing from Cleveland, and elsewhere, this is a good role player we're talking about here.

Niang averaged 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds during his time with the Cavaliers. The perimeter threat shot 45.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc in Cleveland.

Niang carried that success over to his time with the Atlanta Hawks as well after being traded for De'Andre Hunter. The Cavaliers took the opportunity for an upgrade in that deal, but the man on his way out delivered solid production during his time in Cleveland.

Only time will tell if the Jazz can help Niang be relevant once more this season. If not, another team may come calling, wanting that opportunity before the season is over.