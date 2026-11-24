The NBA is filled with former Cleveland Cavaliers players absolutely balling out to start the season. In the midst of the Cavaliers' struggles, that has to hurt.

Monday night the Cleveland season hit a new low, with the Cavaliers losing by 14 points to the lowly Chicago Bulls. It was even worse that the weapon of their demise was, in part, Isaac Okoro. For years the Cavs tried to turn Okoro into a starting wing who could defend and knock down 3-pointers, and they eventually gave up and dumped him on the Bulls.

Revenge games are best served cold, and what Okoro did to the Cavs on Monday was positively frigid. He went 3-for-5 from deep while locking up Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. For a Cleveland team in desperate need of perimeter defense, it was a slap in the face.

And it's not the only one.

Ty Jerome is on fire for Memphis

The Cavaliers stumbled their way into roster prison over the last 10 months, trading All-Star but oft-injured point guard Darius Garland to the LA Clippers for James Harden. This summer, they handed Harden a lucrative three-year deal. As Harden has struggled this year (outside of one magical 51 point game), the reality that Cleveland is stuck with him looms large.

Cleveland fans can't help but wonder if things would have been different if Ty Jerome were still around. The Cavaliers essentially chose Sam Merrill over Jerome two summers ago, and while Merrill has been solid and is on a bargain deal, Jerome is a steal on his contract.

This season, Jerome is averaging 25 points and 5 assists per game for the upstart Memphis Grizzlies. He is the frontrunner for Most Improved Player and is absolutely a starting-level guard. The Cavs could really use him, as they could have months ago to help them avoid the Harden disaster.

Again, the names continue.

Other Cavaliers are proving themselves around the NBA

When the Cavaliers made the mistake to trade for DeAndre Hunter at the 2025 Trade Deadline, they shipped out Georges Niang as part of the matching salary. Niang has his athletic limitations, but his shooting and personality have proven invaluable to a number of teams.

Add the Golden State Warriors to the list, as Niang has carved out a rotation role with them. When Stephen Curry was healthy, the two knockdown shooters proved to be a lethal tandem. In 126 minutes with both Curry and Niang on the court, the Warriors shot 44 percent from deep and outscored opponents by 22 points per 100 possessions. It sure would be nice to have Donovan Mitchell and Niang making sweet music together.

As the Cavaliers currently scramble to replace Evan Mobley in the rotation, the most painful loss has to be Dean Wade. Cleveland refused to give him a market contract this summer, driving Wade to leave the only team he had ever played for and sign with the rival 76ers. His defensive versatility has helped the 76ers weather their ever-changing lineups with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown in and out of the lineup. The Cavs could use some of that versatility right now.

It's not all terrible. Dennis Schroder has been a disaster for the Charlotte Hornets. Max Strus had yet another injury to start a season, and since he came back he has not made an impact for the LA Clippers. His teammate on the Clippers, Darius Garland, is putting up numbers but still struggling in many of the same ways he did in Cleveland.

All in all, however, the Cavaliers are feeling the pain of the players they sent away, all while struggling themselves to stay afloat. Their past decisions will haunt them until they drive them off with consistent winning -- and that may not be in the cards for this year.