Evan Mobley's strong start has been the difference for the Cavaliers so far

It is no secret that if the Cleveland Cavaliers want to take another step as contenders, then Evan Mobley needs to play like an All-Star talent.

He did not have the season that he wanted to in 2026, but he had a very strong postseason run on both ends of the floor. It led to the Cavs making a massive bet on him this summer by keeping him out of trade talks for Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Mobley talked about coming into this year with more of an edge and a chip on his shoulder and that this past summer it was very important for him to simplify and round out his game. So far this year, he has answered the bell.

Evan Mobley has gotten off to a strong start through three games

So far this season, Mobley is averaging 19 points per game, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Mobley looks a lot more confident offensively and is playing with the right amount of force on both ends of the floor.

Cleveland is also using him in a variety of ways and are making more of a concerted effort to put the ball in his hands and make decisions. Mobley has also benefited from having his minutes line up with James Harden, who is the perfect pick and roll partner for him.

He’s also notched two double doubles in three games and is shooting a blistering 56 percent from three-point range. His release looks a lot more fluid than years past and he is shooting them with confidence, especially late in games.

Against the Wolves, he hit a bunch of big threes late to keep the Cavs within striking distance. He also made big time defensive plays, stifling Rudy Gobert at the rim multiple times and also playing good help defense to stop the drives of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

Mobley has to keep this up if Cleveland wants to remain in the mix in the Eastern Conference. It is good to see him back up his words and sentiment from the offseason early on in the year.

He has to continue to show it in big time matchups, as the Cavs are slated to play the Sixers, Knicks, Thunder, and Pacers during the month of November. Those will be big tests and will really give a deeper look as to whether or not he has really improved.