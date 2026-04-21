Evan Mobley is proving the gap was never even close with Scottie Barnes

Nobody will try to argue that Evan Mobley is the perfect NBA player, but the Cleveland Cavaliers star is making a statement with his early Playoffs production this year.

Against the Toronto Raptors in round one of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Cleveland has taken an unsurprising 2-0 lead. In the first game, the Cavs were locked in a tight contest for the first half before James Harden and Donovan Mitchell lit up the Toronto defense in quarters three and four. Both guards were unstoppable scoring, but that scoring only opened up more chances for the rest of the team.

Mobley took full advantage, ending the night with 17 points and seven rebounds. He knocked down one of his two three-point attempts, shooting six-of-nine from the field overall. As Mobley has shown since the Harden trade, he is an effective, highly-efficient inside scorer. Rather than taking a high-volume of contested or rushed looks, he picked apart the Raptors defense for his best opportunities with constant off-ball movement and strong on-ball possessions.

Entering the series against Toronto, Mobley was once again embroiled in a debate among the fans regarding how he compares to his fellow 2021 Draftee Scottie Barnes. Drafted one pick apart, the two forwards have been endlessly compared to one another, especially after a historically-close Rookie of the Year race gave Barnes the trophy over Mobley.

If there was going to be a time to settle the debate, it would be now.

Evan Mobley has always been better than Scottie Barnes

Mobley is a Defensive Player of the Year, a one-time All-NBA player and a two-time All-Defensive player. Barnes has two All-Star appearances and one All-Defensive selection. Both players have become foundational pieces of their franchise's respective futures, but Mobley is undoubtedly silencing any doubt about his dominance over Barnes.

In game two, Mobley finished with 25 points (11-of-13) and eight rebounds. Barnes scored one more point but shot six more times and played seven more minutes. As the first option for Toronto, Barnes is posting the same numbers as Mobley with worse efficiency and worse outcome. Against each other directly, Mobley has also taken Barnes to the hole, posting up and backing down Barnes with a combination of strength and finesse.

Mobley has been completely undeterred by Toronto's defense, chasing every opportunity to score and make a statement.

EVAN MOBLEY WITH AUTHORITY 🤯



Eric Collins was HYPE on the call 😁



Cavs lead at halftime of Game 1! pic.twitter.com/irYk2212om — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2026

Again, Barnes is the first option for Toronto. Mobley is not the first option in Cleveland. The roles each player fills for their respective squads are different, albeit, but that only exemplifies exactly why Mobley is better.

As the third option in Cleveland this regular season, Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks with a 58.2 effective field goal percentage. Barnes, on the other hand, averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game with a 55.7 effective field goal percentage.

Mobley is posting numbers better than Barnes with fewer attempts as a lesser part of his team's offensive plan. Throughout the first two games of the series, Mobley has truthfully made any comparison of him to Barnes an insult. While Mobley's offensive limitations keep him from being a volume three-point shooter, he and Barnes shoot relatively the same volume from deep and meet nearly the same results.

The debate is over

The Cavaliers would choose Mobley over Barnes in a 2021 re-draft. There is no question.

Barnes is one of the most talented players to suit up for the Raptors, but that doesn't mean he is better than Mobley. The soft-spoken Cavaliers star does not need to shout from the rooftops that he is putting this useless debate to rest, because he and his team are doing that work.

There will always be anamosity and comparisons between the two, at least from the fan perspective. The two franchises are stuck in a heated rivalry with each other ever since the LeBronto era tarnished the best years of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry in Toronto. Unfortunately, Barnes is not going to change that narrative as long as Mobley is around.

While the answer is plainly obvious as to who is a more impactful winning player, the arguments and discourse surrounding the two stars will always make any matchups between the franchises more enjoyable and tense. Thankfully for Cleveland, that rivalry seems easily in their favor.

Evan Mobley is a DPOY and is averaging the same offensive numbers as Barnes with fewer misses. Ball don't lie.

There's little room for debate when the math favors one so heavily. The Cleveland Cavaliers once again trample Toronto.