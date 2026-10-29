Evan Mobley looks perfectly positioned to become an All-Star again for the Cavs

A chip on his shoulder. More of an edge. Getting back to where he wants to be. These were all things that Evan Mobley said heading into his sixth season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After an up and down 2026 season that did end with a strong finish, Mobley wanted to get back to the consistent All-Star form that he showed in 2025. A big point of emphasis for him this season was simplifying his game and the Cavs making him a focal point of their offense.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson also made the small change of matching his minutes with James Harden in order to get the most out of Mobley. Not only has that worked, but Mobley overall has gotten off to an amazing start.

Evan Mobley looks like an All-Star again early on

Through four games, Mobley is averaging 20 points per game, ten rebounds, and three assists. He is knocking down 67 percent of his threes on five attempts per game. He has three double-doubles in a row. He has looked sensational.

Mobley is shooting threes with confidence and his jumpshot mechanics look much improved. His release is quicker and more fluid and he isn’t hesitating to shoot them even with defenders closing out on him. He is also hitting them in the clutch, which has given Cleveland a big boost.

And Mobley looks more comfortable driving the ball and operating in the paint as well. He isn’t getting pushed off his spot as easily and his balance looks much improved. He is getting the ball on the move and out of the short roll, which has led to him being more comfortable making the right decisions with the ball.

Defensively, it is still the same elite version of Mobley that we have gotten used to over the last few seasons. He matched up very well with Anthony Davis last night against Washington, making things tough for him all night.

It is no secret that if the Cavs get this version of Mobley every single night, then they are one of the most formidable teams in the entire NBA. He just needs to stay consistent and remain a focal point of the offense at all times. Cleveland is a better team when he is producing at this level offensively and given the massive bet they have made on him, he has to deliver. So far, he has.